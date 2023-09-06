Five festive activities for Penn State’s fall | Blog

“Sad Girl Autumn” is right around the corner.

Although Taylor Swift channels the season like no other, there are different ways to celebrate the leaves changing and temperatures dropping — or so I’m told.

If I was Mother Nature, I would continuously stream “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” over the seven seas.

But I’m not Mother Nature. I’m just a 20-year-old girl, searching for red and rustic ways to celebrate the upcoming season.

If you’re also a 20-year-old girl craving autumn activities aside from cursing Jake Gyllenhaal’s name, search no further.

Here are five festive activities to celebrate autumn.

Go apple picking at Harner Farm

Autumn is the season of all things apple.

From ciders to crisps to candles, the fruit embodies everything warm and cozy about the season. I have fond memories of apple orchards, running between the trees and reaching on my tiptoes for the ripest fruits.

I want to revisit those memories this fall at Harner Farm, a local apple orchard. Apple picking is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors and the company of others while saving yourself a trip to the grocery store.

When I was younger, I often ate apple peels covered in granulated sugar. I might have to recreate that Michelin three-star snack this autumn.

Style sweaters and scarves

The fall forecast calls for light rain and sweater weather.

Autumn is the best season for comfortable, cute and casual outfits. Most of my fall outfits consist of sweatshirts, leggings and slippers — and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I’ll miss the sundresses of summer, but I’m excited for the flannels of fall. I hope your fall closet is full of layers, fuzzy jackets and sensible boots.

I can’t wait to tie a scarf around my neck and pretend Jake Gyllenhaal hasn’t ruined the accessory for me.

Football, football, football

The boys are back in Beaver Stadium — but they aren’t alone.

NCAA football teams had its season openers this past weekend, officially starting the college football season. The National Football League has its first kickoff tomorrow evening — on Thursday.

All levels of football overwhelm the fall season in the best way. Students, children and adults alike gather to cheer on teams, enjoy delicious food and tailgate until the sun goes down.

From here on out, I’ll be praying to Drew Allar and James Franklin every gameday eve.

Bake pumpkin pie

Do I consider myself a baker? Not in this sense of the word.

Will I still attempt to bake a pumpkin pie this fall? Absolutely.

Despite my past mistakes and failures in the kitchen, I’m determined to bake a pumpkin pie this autumn. The dessert is a staple of the season — for good reason.

Pumpkin pie is rich in flavor, seemingly simple to bake and the color of everything fall and festive. My goal is to mirror Snoopy in the end credits of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” proudly cutting into a huge pumpkin pie.

If an anthropomorphic beagle can successfully bake a pumpkin pie, I sure hope I can.

Build a scarecrow

I know what you’re thinking — even I can admit this activity is a little ridiculous.

Who wouldn’t want to use their arts and crafts expertise to add some festive figures to their outdoor space?

The answer is you. And me, but mostly you.

Scarecrows are multifunctional, providing fun outdoor decor and scaring away pesky critters – or neighbors, if we’re honest.

Just make sure your scarecrow doesn’t wish for brains.

MORE BLOGS