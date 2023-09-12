Dream’s new album is a nightmare | Review

Oh Dream, my favorite artist.

Who knew the Minecraft YouTuber would dive into music, releasing his first album “to whoever wants to hear.”

I don’t know who wants to hear this; nonetheless, let’s unravel Dream’s music writing in his first track: “Slow Down.”

In this track, the Youtuber from Orlando, Florida, recalled memories of his childhood when he “first felt alive.”

The artist spotlights his lyricism early on, singing, “Time keeps passin’ / don’t let it pass you” — some deep stuff coming from Dream.

The online sensation is trying to say words, hoping they stick with the audience, but the lyrics are made out of corny, overused phrases trying to make listeners feel good about themselves.

In “Kind Of Love,” Dream is back at it again with his corny attempt at relatability, saying, “Even when our skies are gray / tomorrow starts another day.”

Wow — thanks, Dream.

The YouTuber tries to be relatable but fails by using the lines from cheesy posters in Marshalls, like “How to be happy in five easy steps.”

If you thought it couldn’t get any worse, don’t worry — it does.

“Paranoid” is a song with lyrics pieced together by Scotch Tape.

Dream hits everyone right in the heart when he says, “Drafted at 2 a.m. / those texts I never sent.” Everyone can relate to that, right?

“I’ll be your No. 1 fan / you’re the only one I Stan. Got me screaming in the front row,” is how Dream opens his song about fame, “Spotlight.”

The album featured rapper Yung Gravy on “Everest” — leaving everyone wondering how much he got paid to be on this.

The beat matches the YouTuber’s hysterically awful auto-tuned voice, which sounds like it’s the background music to a 2000s YouTube video.

For a song talking about feeling as if you’re as high as a mountain, it couldn’t make the audience feel any worse — aside from Dream stans, who may think this is gold.

“Invincible (like u)” has the same issues as the rest of the songs: sounding plain, dry and basic. It’s ironic, too, how Dream says to be yourself, yet he’s the opposite of that.

The faceless singer sounds like he’s in his feelings after seeing a girl, not having the courage to talk to her and thinking it’s the end of the world.

Finally, my favorite song on the record, “Until I End Up Dead,” is that club banger that makes you want to shout out the chorus like it’s the national anthem: “It’s gonna be alright until I end up dead.” I can’t wait to hear this one at Stage West on Dream night.

If you weren’t planning to listen to the lyrics, or perhaps you were thinking of playing the album on mute, then I guess it will be OK.

If you ever think your work isn’t good enough, just remember this exists.

