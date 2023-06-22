Downtown State College Improvement District to host Sips and Sounds festival

The Downtown State College Improvement District will host its first ever Sips and Sounds, an outdoor food and drink festival that will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 30 on the 200 block of Allen St., according to a press release.

Event-goers can eat from food vendors including Juana's, Savory Station, El Jefe's and Rebelz while listening to local musicians, as well as enter raffles and receive "restaurant discount tokens."

The event will also feature craft beverage makers from the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail, including Antifragile Brewing Co., 814 Cider Works, Axemann Brewery, University Wine Company and others. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available from vendors like SoBar and Moody Culture Kombucha, the press release said.

This "free all-age event" is funded by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Board of Commissioners, according to the press release.

