Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a splashing success | Review

This weekend moviegoers around the world were welcomed under the sea with “The Little Mermaid” — a live action reimagination of the 1989 Disney classic.

The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, who’s been acting since she was 3.

In 2019, Bailey received backlash from individuals on social media, objecting to the portrayal of a Black woman playing a red-headed mermaid, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the backlash, Bailey’s qualifications for the role are clear, and she proved that with her performance in the film.

The animated version of the film has been adored for years, so of course there’s risk involved for the team attempting to create a new version that audiences will hopefully love just as much.

That didn’t seem to be a problem when taking a glance around the theater.

Little girls with glittery scale face paint and mermaid tail skirts lined the seats, accompanied by parents who were likely their child's age when the original came out.

The magic of Disney spans generations, and this movie proved it.

Director Rob Marshall managed to create a perfect balance of incorporating iconic songs and scenes from the original movie while also sprinkling in new moments or clarifications.

For example, Ariel is still the daughter of King Triton and a princess of the sea, but her six sisters no longer all share “A” names or perform a musical number.

They’re instead representations of the seven seas in this film, with varying ethnicities to match their region. The sisters did not play a major role and could have been utilized more, but it was nice to see them included in pivotal moments for Ariel.

Ariel’s relationship with her father is still strained due to her fascination with the human world, and Javier Bardem captures Triton’s stubbornness in multiple scenes where he immediately shuts down Ariel’s pleas to explore the surface.

Bailey’s Ariel might be kind and adventurous underwater, but it’s clear that a piece of her is missing — her heart does not beat for the safety of the sea, but for everything the land has to offer.

The audience is led into her dreamy cave hideaway filled with “thingamabobs” and other human trinkets that show her passion for the surface.

Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” maintained its wonder and beauty, and the classic song allowed Bailey to show the world her Disney princess voice.

It’s that voice that captures the attention of Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric — a charming and handsome explorer who would much rather face the tumultuous ocean waves than a life confined to his palace.

Hauer-King brings an endearing personality to Eric that lacked in the original animated film and evolved into a standout performance.

Three new songs were added to “The Little Mermaid,” one of them being a powerful ballad from Eric, titled “Wild Uncharted Waters,” where he sings about finding the mystery girl with a siren’s voice.

It was honestly an incredible addition and made his character even more fun to watch.

One number the film left out was Chef Louis’ “Le Poissons,” which some viewers were upset about. However, the scene would have slowed the pace and unnecessarily distracted the focus away from Ariel, just as it did in the original.

The ocean visuals throughout the film were aesthetically pleasing – especially during the scene where Ariel rescues Eric from the stormy shipwreck. It’s hard to imagine the preparation and editing that went into creating such a perilous action sequence that included waves almost twice the size of the ship.

But the real beauty came after Melissa McCarthy’s wicked sea witch Ursula grants Ariel’s wish to send her to the above world in the emphatic “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Eric’s kingdom on land where Ariel is taken is as beautiful as it was in the animated film, but somehow even more bright and colorful. Any gloom in the ocean scenes was instantly made up for — which could honestly represent how land held so much more splendor for Ariel.

When Ariel and Eric reunite, he dismisses the possibility that she’s his mystery girl because she cannot speak. However, that issue evaporates when he takes her on an adventure across his kingdom and gets to know her better.

That sounds unbelievable due to the fact that Ariel has no voice to speak with, but Bailey and Hauer-King have such a strong natural chemistry that goes beyond words.

With stolen glances or a dance with townspeople, the film transforms into something almost resembling a romantic comedy.

“Kiss the Girl” is the epitome of Disney romance and somehow held even more emotional tension than in the original film.

But of course Ariel and Eric’s happiness is cut short by Ursula disguising herself and using Ariel’s stolen voice to trick Eric.

The final battle scene between Ariel, Ursula and Eric is some of the finest visual effects work utilized in a Disney live action film thus far – with Ursula magnifying herself and creating a terrifying whirlpool.

“The Little Mermaid’s” conclusion has always been magical, but it was even more satisfying to watch now that the characters had true depth and undeniable chemistry.

If Disney continues to pursue live action remakes of classic animated films like “The Little Mermaid,” the company should stay in this vein of keeping beloved elements of the film the same, while also allowing small changes to enhance the story.

MORE REVIEWS