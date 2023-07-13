 Skip to main content
Bryce Jordan Center announces AEW Collision date, ticket sales

Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, April 14, 2023 in State College, Pa. 

The Bryce Jordan Center announced All Elite Wrestling: Collision will make its first appearance at the BJC on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

According to a tweet posted Thursday, the BJC's doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets for AEW Collision will go on sale at 11 a.m. on July 21.

The Bryce Jordan Center stated that more information will be coming soon. 

