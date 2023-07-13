Bryce Jordan Center announces AEW Collision date, ticket sales

The Bryce Jordan Center announced All Elite Wrestling: Collision will make its first appearance at the BJC on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
According to a tweet posted Thursday, the BJC's doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets for AEW Collision will go on sale at 11 a.m. on July 21.
The Bryce Jordan Center stated that more information will be coming soon.
