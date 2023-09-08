BRASA provides another family for Brazilian students at Penn State

For some international students, moving from their native homeland to State College can be a lot to assimilate, yet many Brazilian students have found a home away from home, known as BRASA at Penn State.

The Brazilian Students Association, also known as BRASA, aims to provide Brazilian students with a sense of community.

Pietro Michelin, the president of BRASA, describes the club as a “second family.”

“Most of us are international students,” Michelin, a fourth-year studying corporate innovation and entrepreneurship, said. “All we have here in the United States is our Brazilian friends.”

Michelin said the club aims to provide both professional and social support for Brazilian students at Penn State.

Luiz Gabriel Leite, the vice president of BRASA, described the club as a “piece of Brazil” in State College.

“We have members who are more American but have Brazilian parents,” Leite, a second-year studying economics and business, said. “They have the opportunity to connect with the Brazilian community.”

BRASA plans on holding several social events throughout the year to celebrate Brazilian culture, including Sunday barbecues, celebration of the Brazilian Independence Day and Carnaval.

“[Members] have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be from Brazil,” Leite said.

Michelin said the social events are meant to be a “break” from college and American experiences.

Other than social events, BRASA also hosts professional events including providing first- and second-year members with information on classes and professional documents, as well as information on living in the United States as a Brazilian immigrant.

Michelin joined the club during his first year which occurred during COVID-19.

“I didn’t know anybody,” Michelin said. “There were very few opportunities to meet people because of COVID.”

Michelin said he met his initial friends from Penn State at BRASA through a friend of his brother’s.

“I learned that it was a family,” Michelin said. “I met my best friends in the club.”

Pedro Prado, the secretary of BRASA, began his time at Penn State virtually while living in Brazil. He didn’t arrive at State College until the beginning of his second year.

“I lost the moment where everybody didn’t know each other,” Prado, a fourth-year studying data science, said.

Prado said his roommate as well as other people met through BRASA.

“It made [State College] feel a little bit more like home,” Prado said.

Leite added it was nice to have a sense of community with other Brazilian students in an area quite different from Brazil.

“It’s super weird coming from the middle of South America, speaking Portuguese, and then coming to a place where you’re speaking your second language,” Leite said. “BRASA gives us the opportunity to be more ourselves.”

In addition to providing a social network for Brazilian students at Penn State, BRASA also holds charitable events throughout the year — each year, BRASA selects a charitable organization in Brazil to donate to.

One of the organizations the club has contributed to, TETO, is from Michelin’s hometown in Brazil and helps fund the construction of homes in the Brazilian favelas.

BRASA has also contributed to Absorvendo Amor, which translates to Absorbing Love, and is a Rio de Janeiro-based charity that donates feminine care products to women in impoverished conditions in Brazil.

Michelin encourages all students with any connection to Brazil to join BRASA.

“We want to be a safe spot,” Michelin said. “We try to grow the culture inside of you.”

