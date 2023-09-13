Best live action adaptations | Blog

Hollywood loves a good live action remake, with hundreds of book-to-film adaptations coming out over the years.

The floor has now opened up to reimaginations of classic animated films and shows, video games and most recently — manga.

“One Piece” is a new Netflix series based on the Japanese manga series created by Eiichiro Oda.

It’s receiving rave reviews, opening up conversations about other live action adaptations that accurately represented the source material.

Although adaptations can change minor plot points and character arcs, “One Piece” proves that they can be successful and accurate. This series isn’t alone in this aspect.

Here are eight successful film and television adaptations that are based on other material that deserve the same level of recognition as the live-action “One Piece.”

1. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy have been stealing people’s hearts since Jane Austen’s classic novel released in 1813, and the 2005 film version of “Pride & Prejudice” is one of the best page-to-screen adaptations of all time.

As someone who’s practically memorized the original text, “Pride & Prejudice” includes every important scene from the novel, and the actors deliver incredibly emotional performances.

Matthew Macfadyen’s “hand flex” scene as Mr. Darcy has gone viral multiple times over the years, showing how the tension between Elizabeth and Darcy never gets old.

2. Bridgerton (2020-present)

Staying in the period piece realm, Shonda Rhimes’s television adaptation of the “Bridgerton” book series had to be included on this list.

Season one of “Bridgerton” scored over 900 million streaming hours, and the series keeps being picked up for more.

“Bridgerton” became popular because of its sensual and scandalous nature, but it also covers the themes of family loyalty, dealing with loss and never letting go of true love.

3. The Last of Us (2023)

After many failed attempts at adapting popular video games, “The Last of Us” finally delivered an accurate, entertaining series that scored 24 Emmy nominations this year.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overtaken by deadly parasitic infection.

“The Last of Us” manages to honor its source material and adds new elements that the game didn’t allow.

4. Daredevil (2015- 2018)

Marvel and DC have been cranking out comic book adaptations since the early 2000s, some good and some extraordinarily inaccurate.

Netflix’s 2015 adaptation of Marvel’s “Daredevil” comic series was dark, gritty and character driven just like the comic books.

Charlie Cox’s portrayal of the iconic character is coming back on Disney+ next year for “Daredevil: Born Again,” which will hopefully live up to the original series.

5. The Hunger Games (2012-present)

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is not only one of the best book-to-film adaptations of all time, but also probably the best sequel film ever made.

The “Hunger Games” film series, based on Suzanne Collins’s young adult novels, took the world by storm when they were released, sparking up the Team Peeta versus Team Gale debate and Buzzfeed quizzes to see what District people belonged in.

This November, “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes” releases in theaters and will likely have a huge impact on the box office.

6. Sherlock (2010-2017)

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most iconic book characters of all time, and BBC’s 2010 television series “Sherlock” is the best adaptation of the detective.

Benedict Cumberbatch was the perfect choice for the role, portraying the maddening genius of Holmes that often frustrates Martin Freeman’s John Watson.

“Sherlock” was a masterclass in adapting mystery and thriller books for the small screen.

7. Cinderella (2015)

While Disney continues to take on the impossible task of creating live action versions of their animated classics, “Cinderella” was just as magical in 2015 as it was in 1950.

Everything from the gorgeous costumes to the whimsical soundtrack made “Cinderella” a film that Walt Disney would absolutely approve of.

The film’s message to “have courage and be kind” still resonates with me today.

8. Harry Potter (2001-2011)

There’s no way to talk about book to screen adaptations and not bring up perhaps the most prominent of them all — the “Harry Potter” franchise.

While many avid book fans say the films left out key plot points, the impact these movies had on popular culture might never be repeated.

The hype of “Harry Potter” lives on as new generations continue to read the books, watch the films and immerse themselves in Hogwarts at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.

MORE BLOGS