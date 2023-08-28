Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez make their comeback | Review

When three of the most beloved artists of our generation all released music on the same day, music fanatics everywhere were excited to listen to these new drops.

This is exactly what happened when Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez all released highly anticipated music last Friday.

Grande was celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Yours Truly” and gave us “Yours Truly Deluxe.” This album consisted of re-recordings of her favorite tracks and new live performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

For fans of Grande's music, these new re-recordings were perfect to bring her back into the music scene. It had been a while since fans heard from Grande due to her busy schedule with the upcoming “Wicked” film.

Before the release, Grande announced special events to celebrate her new album on her Instagram. Fans can expect more live performances, a Q&A on her YouTube channel, new merch and behind the scenes content.

Gomez gave us a new single on Friday titled “Single Soon.” It was exactly what fans would expect from the former Disney Channel star, which is why it didn't blow her fans away.

Since Gomez frequently dips into pop music, this definitely wasn’t out of the ordinary for her. It’s the perfect summer anthem and very much on brand for Gomez who hasn’t released any music since 2021.

The last new single released was “Used To Be Young” by Cyrus. She was giving us the emotional Miley Cyrus that we’ve often gotten from singles like “Angels Like You,” released in 2020.

This single is very enjoyable, and its video is a sweet ode to her Disney Channel days. It’s nothing new to see this emotional side of Miley — considered one of our generation's most influential artists.

There’s more music to come this fall and new releases from many artists. As the season goes on, fans can expect new albums from Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and many more.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT