All the buzz about Coffee, Hemp & Tea | Review

You can’t spell Coffee, Hemp & Tea without THC.

A coffeehouse fit for cannabis enthusiasts, Coffee, Hemp & Tea recently celebrated its grand opening in late August.

The coffeehouse offers a variety of traditional coffees, teas and pastries, such as lattes and English breakfast teas.

Along with traditional beverages, the coffeehouse specializes in unique coffee flavors, such as bananas Foster, PB&J and strawberry cheesecake.

Customers can add hemp to any beverage for an additional $1.50. Gummies, brownies and dog treats infused with CBD are displayed and available for purchase at the front counter.

Coffee, Hemp & Tea fills a hidden corner of State College, located at 313 W. Foster Ave. Quaint outdoor furniture lines the entrance of the coffeehouse, perfect for sunny State College days.

Once inside, I was swimming in a sea of green. Green chairs and decorations filled the coffeehouse, complete with illustrations of hemp leaves on black chalkboards.

The hemp illustrations spread to the walls, accompanied by paintings of coffee beans and tea leaves. Soft music echoed through the speakers as I perceived the rest of the coffeehouse.

With bookshelves stacked to the brim and puzzle pieces scattered across tables, Coffee, Hemp & Tea established an inviting and charming atmosphere before I interacted with any staff members.

I approached the counter and silently scanned the menus. The handwritten and laminated menus clearly detail the sizes, flavors and prices of Coffee, Hemp & Tea beverages.

A staff member appeared, kindly explaining the menus and suggesting popular beverages. After internally weighing my options, I ordered watermelon mint iced tea and maple bacon iced coffee with whole milk.

I waited a few minutes for the drinks, tinkering with puzzles and thumbing through a couple of books to pass the time.

I tried the watermelon mint iced tea first. The tea was pretty pink, decorated with chunks of watermelon bobbing at the surface.

I rarely encounter a drink with pieces of fruit so plainly incorporated, but I enjoyed the attribute.

I could feel my sweet tooth smiling from the very first sip.

The iced tea was sweet, fresh and tasted like pure watermelon juice. I recognized the mint in the aftertaste of the drink, crisp and lingering in between sips.

I reached for the maple bacon iced coffee next, a bit hesitant. Honestly, I’m not the biggest coffee drinker. I have to be in the mood for the beverage or extremely fatigued.

I liked the coffee, but I wished the specific flavors were more prominent. The drink was sweet, which I can accredit to the maple, but I didn’t taste any of the expected smokiness from the bacon.

The beverage had a coffee gummy swimming among the ice cubes, which strengthened the coffee flavor. However, I wished the maple bacon flavor was stronger and easier to detect.

The portions of the drinks were fair and filling, yet a bit pricey. I ordered the smallest sizes available and spent $14.02 on the two drinks, including a small tip.

Coffee, Hemp & Tea serves compelling and refreshing beverages, appealing to coffee and cannabis fanatics alike. I can’t wait to try another tea the next time I want to satisfy both desires.

Maybe I’ll add hemp to honor my Vermont roots. I swear there’s no other motivation.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

From Twitter to X | Penn State students react to the rebrand After 17 years of the little blue bird, Twitter has been transformed and rebranded into a ne…