A beautifully nostalgic revisitation of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now is finally ours | Blog

Taylor Swift took fans back to their childhood bedrooms with the release of her third re-recorded album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Originally released in 2010, “Speak Now” consisted of 14 songs, including the Grammy-winning “Mean.”

The re-recorded “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” has 22 songs, including “Ours” and “Superman” from the deluxe version of the 2010 album, and six “vault tracks” that she wrote during this time in her life but didn’t add to the initial album.

By releasing new songs on each re-recording, Swift keeps her fans excited even if they’ve already heard the majority of the album countless times before.

Swift has expressed her gratitude towards her fanbase, which continues to support her passion project to reclaim the rights to all of her music since her first six albums were bought and sold to her former manager, Scooter Braun, without her consent in 2020.

“Speak Now” was written at a jolting turning point in Swift’s life — she was a freshly 19-year-old girl learning about love and some devastating heartbreaks that greatly contrasted the youthful bliss she experienced in “Fearless.”

Revisiting these songs with Swift’s mature voice and production feels a bit strange at first, since she mentions her youth in iconic tracks like “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” and “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version).”

That raises an issue for some “Swifties,” since it’s incredibly hard to let go of her 19-year-old voice that they grew up listening to and associating life experiences with.

But it feels like doing Swift a disservice when streaming the “stolen versions,” as they are now referred to, so it’s easier to let go, avoid scrutiny and only listen to Taylor’s Version tracks.

For instance, “Dear John” is a powerfully regretful ballad about a doomed romance Swift had with an older man who fans have always assumed to be John Mayer, where she sings “Don’t you think 19’s too young / To be played by your dark twisted games when I loved you so?”

Since enough time has passed, “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” now feels as though she’s telling her younger self she “should’ve known” that this relationship wouldn’t work.

The song’s meaning changes because it’s no longer a fresh wound, but one that has healed and become a life lesson.

A major benefit of the re-recordings is Swift’s improved vocals.

They make a world of difference on tracks such as “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version),” where she effortlessly weaves together her low and high registers between the verses and chorus.

“Haunted (Taylor’s Version)” also thrives from Swift’s vocal maturity, especially on the bridge where she explosively laments “I know / I just know / You’re not gone, you can’t be gone.”

While the “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” tracks are all almost musically and lyrically identical to its 2010 counterparts, there’s one notable exception that has been widely debated on social media.

“Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” trades in the lyric, “She’s better known for the things that she does / On the mattress” for “He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches.”

Many fans are saying Swift has every right to change the lyric if it no longer reflects her current beliefs and image, while others are frustrated that she would water down the rage she felt at the time.

All arguments aside, the song holds enough fiery teenage angst with its electric guitar and passive-aggressive opening, “now go stand in the corner and think about what you did.”

Perhaps the most emotional re-recording on the album is “Long Live (Taylor’s Version),” a song that has always been about her dedicated fans.

It’s incredible to see how far Swift has grown in her career, and how lyrics like “I said, ‘Remember this feeling’ / I passed the pictures around / Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines / Wishing for right now” reflect the enormous feats she’s reached with everything from Grammy wins to the record-breaking Eras Tour.

Millions of fans have been with Swift since the beginning, and this point in her career feels like something she probably never even imagined while writing “Long Live.”

Speaking of writing, the original “Speak Now” was Swift’s only entirely self-written album, and included no other artist features.

However, she invited Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams as featured artists on vault tracks, “Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version)” and “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version).”

The features add depth to both songs, with “Electric Touch” being cautiously optimistic about a future romance and “Castles Crumbling” hinting that Swift thought her career was over after the VMA controversy with Kanye West.

Perhaps the most heart wrenching vault track that rivals “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)” for the saddest song on the album is “Foolish One (Taylor’s Version).”

“Foolish One” is about Swift always feeling like the second choice with the person she loves, with the line “You got her on your arm and me in the wings / I'll get your longing glances, but she'll get your ring” especially sticking out.

Just when it seems every vault track is going to keep sinking the knife in deeper, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” stands as the lone upbeat, surprisingly sultry addition.

It doesn’t really fit the tone with the rest of the album, but it quickly became a fan-favorite because of the shameless nature of the lyrics and production.

The “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” vault is arguably her best so far, rounding out this album in a way that kept it fresh for listeners but also maintains the nostalgia and adoration they hold for the original “Speak Now.”

If there’s one thing that Taylor Swift never fails to do, it’s keeping her loyal fanbase satisfied.

