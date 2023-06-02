4 Centre County hiking areas to adventure this summer | Blog

Finding a relaxing and rewarding hiking area is a process of “trail” and error.

Some paths are too rocky, some paths are too steep – but some paths are just right.

Here are four hiking areas around Centre County that are worth exploring this summer.

Mount Nittany

Mount Nittany is a classic hike for members of the State College community.

Located right outside of the college town, the area appropriately bleeds blue and white, with various hiking sections referred to as the “blazed Blue and White Trails.”

The Mike Lynch Overlook, one of the more popular sections of the area, features a birds-eye view of the Penn State campus, including sights of Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center.

Although reaching the top of Mount Nittany can be a bit strenuous, there’s a relaxing area to decompress and walk around once one arrives.

Hiking this local landscape this summer is a must — especially if you’re a Penn State fan.

The Donut Hole Trail

This section is reserved for seasoned hikers, unless you’re looking for a true challenge.

Located in Sproul State Forest, this remote 90-mile hike follows the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and is just over an hour away from State College.

Featuring numerous steep climbs and unbridged stream crossings, this trail is one of the most challenging backpacking areas in all of Pennsylvania.

However, smaller sections of the Donut Hole Trail are available for day hikers or those looking for something more calm.

If you tackle this area, be sure to pack extra trail mix for sustenance.

Shingletown Gap

Shingletown Gap is a diverse and expansive hiking area in Rothrock State Forest.

With trails available for both hikers and mountain bikers, this area has something for all sorts of outdoor adventurers.

Shingletown Gap is only miles from downtown State College and differs in terrain difficulty, landscape and features.

Similar to Mount Nittany, most of the trails at Shingletown Gap are blazed blue or white, embracing that Penn State pride.

This hiking area seems to have adventures around every corner, making it perfect for a summer exploration.

The Blueberry Trail

For a leisurely one-mile stroll, journey on the Blueberry Trail.

Located at Black Moshannon State Park, this hiking area is a 30-minute drive from State College.

Families and friends of all ages can enjoy the ease of this loop, observing different plant and bird species.

Fresh raspberry and blueberry bushes line this trail, typically blooming in the late summer.

Comfortably hiking while eating fresh, free berries sounds like the best way to spend a summer's day.

I’m wishing you happy trails in Happy Valley.

