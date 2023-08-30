2023 marks the summer of concerts for students

Penn State announced the upcoming appearances of many artists, such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Luke Combs, and most recently, Zach Bryan.

From Taylor Swift to the Jonas Brothers, Penn State students said they had the chance to attend many concerts over summer break.

Priya Parekh was “not a fan” of Declan McKenna until she saw him in Nashville back in July.

“The concert was so much fun,” Parekh, a fourth-year studying industrial engineering, said. “It was a general admission concert in a small space so very intimate. [I] met other fans who were so sweet, and Declan himself was incredible.”

Parekh recalled McKenna ending his concert singing the song “British Bombs,” where he tore his shirt and ran around the audience.

“[He is] such a rockstar,” Parekh said.

Sofie Gordon said that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was by far “best concert” she had ever been to.

“She’s been my favorite artist of all time since before I could remember,”Gordon, a third-year studying middle level education, said. “It felt like a dream to see her perform. [The concert] was even better than I could have imagined.”

Gordon added that she will be seeing Swift again next fall.

“You may not like her music, but you cannot deny that she puts on a great performance,” Gordon said.

Valeria Arriaga is a “huge fan” and bought her tickets for the boy band Tomorrow X Together six months prior to its summer show.

“The first day of the concert, I was too high up and couldn’t really see the performance,” Arriaga, a third-year studying premedicine, said. “The second day I was a lot closer to the stage and was shocked by all the dancing and [the] stage designs. It was fun to sing along [with the crowd,] and I really enjoyed it.”

The Jonas Brothers had Liana Kosienski and the girls of her family “burnin’ up” this summer.

“I attended the concert because one of my cousins got it for the rest of the girl cousins as a gift,” Kosienski, a second-year in the division of undergraduate studies, said. “It was a fun family get together, and the night was definitely a core memory for us.”

Recently, Kosienski hasn’t been to any concerts and forgot “the energy that is in a [venue] when artists are playing.”

“The Jonas Brothers did a great job bringing that energy and vibes during the concert,” Kosienski said. “I was screaming and dancing so much during the concert and it was overall a great concert experience.”

Although Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour show was “long,” Rayna Seidenfrau had a great time.

“Beyoncé was fabulous,” Seidenfrauhe, a third-year studying communications and psychology, said. “The music was fun. I didn’t know a lot of the songs but I loved the vibes. She slayed.”

Over the summer, Janae Holmes attended the Colombian singer Feid’s concert.

“I had recently become obsessed with him,” Holmes, a third-year studying digital and print journalism, said. “One of my best friends also wanted to go, so I went with her and her sister.”

Holmes also went to see the popular boy band Big Time Rush and described the experience as “nostalgic.”

“Both performances were amazing,” Holmes said. “Feid's [concert] was indoor, and Big Time Rushs’ [concert] was outdoor. The lighting displays, set designs and crowd atmosphere for both concerts were really good.”

Despite being “far in the back” at the Luke Combs concert in Philadelphia, Desiree Milosh had a great time.

“It was a really good experience,” Milosh, a third-year studying psychology, said. “I would definitely go back, and I’m going to be going to his concert [here at Beaver Stadium].”

