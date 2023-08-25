What Shows up on a Background Check: A Comprehensive Guide
Have you ever wondered what a background check might reveal about a person? You need to make an educated choice, whether you're meeting someone new for the first time or trying to reconnect with an old friend or family member you haven't spoken to in a while.
Background checks may be helpful in various situations, but it's crucial to know what data you'll have access to and what could be missing. This article will examine the information that usually appears in a background check, the information often featured, the sources used to acquire this information, and the limits and cautions you should know.
Be ready to learn all there is to know about doing a background check and using that knowledge to make better choices in all aspects of your life.
What Shows up on a Background Check?
In a basic report on a background check, you could find:
- Professional licenses
- Weapons permits
- Age and date of birth
- Criminal and arrest records
- Photographs
- Financial assets
- Liens Bankruptcies
- A full name
- Aliases
- Educational background
- Civil court records
- Social media profiles
- Employment history
What Is a Background Check?
An investigation of a person's personal, criminal, academic, and professional past is called a background check. There are several reasons to do a background check, including the desire to find a long-lost relative or friend or to determine whether a person can be trusted based on the information they have supplied.
What Shows up on a Background Check Result?
A background check may reveal a lot of information about a person, some of which may surprise you. All of this and more may be found in a single report from a reliable background check service like BeenVerified, TruthFinder, or Intelius.
These things could be revealed in a standard background check:
Personal Information
It’s a crucial aspect of any screening process since it verifies the identity of the person being investigated. Social security numbers, driver's license numbers, and other forms of government-issued identification may all be used to confirm an individual's identity throughout a standard background check.
The background check report may also contain the subject's residence history, voter registration data, and other public documents to establish the subject's identification and offer more context.
To give their customers the most accurate and trustworthy information possible, background check providers must take precautions to verify the identities of their subjects.
Criminal Record
One of the most crucial parts of a background check that might disclose whether a person has a criminal past is the information in their criminal record. Investigating a criminal history may include looking into local court records and state and national criminal databases. Previous and current criminal cases, including convictions, charges, or arrests, may be uncovered by doing such a search.
In some circumstances, a criminal record check may also involve a search of specialist databases like the sex offender registry. You may utilize this knowledge to your advantage, allowing you to take precautions that will keep your loved ones safe.
Employment History
One of the most important aspects of a background check is the applicant's employment history. A standard employment background check can include validating the applicant's previous places of work, job titles, start and end dates, and compensation. An individual's job background check may include investigating their academic credentials and professional qualifications.
Credit History
A normal credit check may include a person's payment history, debts, bankruptcies, and credit scores. Credit bureaus and public records are two places to look for this information. Checking a person's credit report is one way to understand how responsible and trustworthy they’re with money.
Civil Court Records
If a person's financial obligations, legal issues, or possible conflicts of interest need to be verified, a standard background check may include information from civil court records. Bankruptcies, lawsuits, judgments, liens, and other information related to civil legal processes may be found in a person's civil court records.
Although most states make civil court records available to the public, there may be limits on what else may be used in a background check depending on the state. Every background check must adhere to all applicable laws and safeguards the subject's right to privacy.
Educational History
Verification of a person's academic credentials, professional qualifications, and other aspects of their educational background may be included in an education history check.
Details may include where and when a person went to school, what they studied, how well they did, and whether they were disciplined there. Although a person's educational background is considered public information, any background check must adhere to all applicable laws and safeguard the subject's privacy.
Social Media Profiles
If an employer or other entity wants to learn more about an applicant, they could look into their social media accounts as part of a background check. Checking someone's social media accounts may include reading their posts, comments, and interactions on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
One's views, associations, and actions as an employee and any material deemed improper or detrimental to the company's image could be subject to such scrutiny. Although social media accounts are public information, any background check that looks into them must adhere to all applicable laws and respect the individual's right to privacy.
Property Information
A background check may involve reviewing the candidate's property information, particularly for companies or groups trying to evaluate a candidate's financial stability and accountability. Checks of a person's real estate holdings could include looking into their mortgage and lien history, tax payments, and any pending or resolved legal challenges or difficulties with the property.
Especially if the person will deal with confidential financial data or managing substantial sums of money, this data may provide light on their reliability, stability, and potential for danger.
Reference Checks
It's an essential aspect of any background investigation and may provide light on a person's reliability, work ethic, and personal and professional ties. A standard reference check may include calling their personal and professional references to verify an applicant's claimed experience, education, and abilities. This is a great time to inquire about someone's honesty and trustworthiness.
Bottom Line on What Shows up on a Background Check?
The results of a background check may differ based on the check, its intended application, and the information sources it consults. But, the above are typical components of a background check.
Whether applying for a job, looking for housing, or doing anything else needing a background check, knowing what information might come up is crucial. You may increase the likelihood of passing a background check and accomplishing your objectives by familiarizing yourself with the information requested and taking the precautions to guarantee that the data you supply is correct and up-to-date.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.