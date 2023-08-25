7 Best Reverse Address Lookup Services You Can Rely On
Finding the best reverse address lookup is essential. Choosing reliable solutions to provide the required outcomes seems unattainable given the many possibilities available.
We’ve done the homework and compiled a list of our top quick, simple, and accurate search services like BeenVerified. Learn about each option's benefits to choose the one that best meets your requirements.
You may learn vital details about individuals and buildings on these websites by inputting street addresses. Further helpful information includes neighborhood information, real estate data, and even criminal histories related to a specific place.
Best Reverse Address Lookup & Online Address Search Services
- BeenVerified – Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
- PeopleLooker – Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Fast Results
- Intelius – Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Detailed Searches
- TruthFinder – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Personal Data
- Instant Checkmate – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search on Mobiles
- Spokeo – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Value
- US Search – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use
1. BeenVerified – Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
Pros:
- Comprehensive results
- A diverse range of benefits
- Simple to determine prices
- Open and honest
- Excellent mobile applications
- Attentive customer assistance
Cons:
- Sometimes protracted delays in the delivery of search results
- Results aren’t always reliable
- No free trial
- Complicated cancellation procedure
The element of BeenVerified known as the address lookup is a helpful tool that can discover information about a certain area or address.
Users may type an address into the search field. Then BeenVerified will show a variety of facts about that location, such as the owner of the property, the property's valuation, and the property's history, which includes things like previous sales and changes in ownership.
The service could also include information on the surrounding area, such as the number of reported crimes, the schools in the area, and the nearby businesses.
Those who wish to investigate a certain place for personal purposes, such as obtaining information on a company might find it helpful to use this tool.
BeenVerified Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5
With this reverse address lookup tool, customers cannot buy individual reports. Instead, the website gives users a choice between two different membership packages: a one-month membership that costs $26.89 per month or a three-month membership that costs $17.48 per month and includes savings of 35%. Users on both plans get access to unlimited reports across all of BeenVerified's capabilities.
BeenVerified Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5
Since the Reverse Address Lookup tool of BeenVerified is so user-friendly and straightforward, it can be used by anybody, regardless of their level of technological expertise. The platform's user interface is straightforward and well-organized, making it easy for users to quickly locate the information they want.
BeenVerified Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
BeenVerified takes great satisfaction in the high quality and precision of the internet address search tools and data results. The information shown to users on the platform is guaranteed to be as precise and up-to-date as possible thanks to several data sources and sophisticated algorithms.
BeenVerified also has a group of committed researchers that double-check and validate information to guarantee that consumers can rely on the data offered by the platform.
BeenVerified Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
Customers have provided BeenVerified with feedback that is, on the whole, favorable about the company's online address finder function. Many have complimented the platform on how simple it is to use, how thorough the findings are, and how accurate it is.
Some users have mentioned that the site's membership plans may be pricier, especially for those users who just need infrequent access to the platform's capabilities.
Overall Score of the BeenVerified Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5
2. PeopleLooker – Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Fast Results
Pros:
- Comprehensive reports
- A diverse range of benefits
- Simple for determining prices
- Excellent mobile applications
- Attentive customer help
Cons:
- Sometimes protracted delays in the delivery of search results
- The results of a search aren’t always reliable
- No free trial
PeopleLooker also offers a reverse address lookup tool that is among the finest available. You can search for an individual's current and previous addresses and look up an address to get information about the occupants and the property owner.
The function of PeopleLooker known as the address lookup enables users to search for information about a particular place or address. Using this tool, users are given access to a variety of information on the property, such as its owner, previous sales history, and estimated worth.
PeopleLooker Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker services on the reverse address lookup tool are under two different price plans, which vary in cost based on the user's requirements and preferences. The first option is a subscription that lasts for one month and costs $18.28 for one month.
The second option is a subscription that lasts for three months and costs $14.62 per month. This option requires payment in full at the beginning of the three-month term.
PeopleLooker Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5
Even users with little to no experience with technology should have no trouble using the user-friendly and straightforward reverse address lookup tool on PeopleLooker. The platform's user interface is straightforward and uncluttered, making it easier to locate the information you want promptly and efficiently.
The search results are given in a way that is both clear and well-organized, which makes it simple to explore and get a grasp on the information that has been supplied.
PeopleLooker Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
PeopleLooker places significant importance on delivering high-quality and accurate data for its online search tools. The platform uses sophisticated algorithms and a variety of data sources to guarantee that the information presented is as accurate and up-to-date as practically feasible.
PeopleLooker uses a group of knowledgeable researchers that review and double-check the information to guarantee that consumers can rely on the data offered by the platform.
PeopleLooker Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
PeopleLooker has received excellent customer feedback for its online address finder services, with many users applauding the platform for its simplicity of use and extensive search results. PeopleLooker's customers are pleased with the company's offerings.
There have been a few reports of individuals finding slight inaccuracies in certain bits of information, but on the whole, the vast majority of evaluations have been good. PeopleLooker also offers customer assistance to assist consumers with questions or problems they may have while using the site.
Overall Score of the PeopleLooker Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5
3. Intelius - Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
Pros:
- Affordable
- You can carry out an exhaustive search of the records
- Simple to extract information from the report
Cons:
- Customers have reported that there are certain issues with customer assistance
- A lack of transparencies about price information on the website.
Intelius, one of the most reputable companies that do background checks, has a service that performs a reverse address lookup tool. Using this service, users can access information on property and ownership for almost any place in the United States.
The new Intelius reverse address lookup tool solution is now operational and ready to be used. Associates get $50 every month, however, that’s offset by the $22.86 monthly charge for unlimited searches paid by consumers or the $38.41 monthly fee paid by Power Users, both of which are billed twice a month.
They also provide services for doing a reverse phone search, and you can learn more about all the services they provide by reading this Intelius review.
Intelius Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5
Intelius offers one of the most dependable and cost-effective services for reverse address lookup.
A month of unrestricted searches on the company's platform costs a customer $22.86. The packages might be challenging to discover on the organization's website, which is one of the negative aspects.
Intelius Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5
The reverse address lookup tool can be easily navigated quickly and well-structured. Finding the information you're looking for doesn't require much computer expertise or experience researching historical documents.
Intelius Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
Intelius delivers accurate and thorough information because it has combed over 20 billion public documents. You may get helpful information on a house or property you want to purchase if you search using the address where you want to buy it.
If you want additional information, you may get a full report that includes the owner's personal information, contact information, and any traffic or criminal histories associated with the vehicle.
Intelius Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5
Customers have relied on Intelius since it was first introduced in 2003. Initially, the company's specialty was doing background checks. They now also perform address lookups.
Even though customer evaluations are good, customer service could be sluggish.
Overall Score of the Intelius Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5
4. TruthFinder - Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search for Personal Data
Pros:
- Members who pay for the service get access to limitless searches
- Monitoring services for the dark web
Cons:
- Compared to the costs of other available choices
- There are no cost-free options for searching
- A supplementary fee is required to download a report
You may compile exhaustive reports by searching for individuals and doing reverse address lookups using TruthFinder. A comprehensive background check may include information obtained through social media platforms.
TruthFinder provides monitoring of the dark web that may be relied upon. The service is more expensive than some competitors but delivers superior outcomes.
Regarding the monitoring of the dark web, you may have peace of mind knowing that the safety of your information will be maintained. While being more expensive than alternative options, the TruthFinder service produces excellent outcomes.
TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Search Price: 4.7/5
The reverse address lookup tool is more costly than other services and is often used to gain a comprehensive check of the individual's past. Since they carry so much information, the expense is often justified by most people.
Instead of paying $28.05 for the unlimited search membership for one month, you can pay $46.56 every two months. For each report that you download, there’s an extra fee of $3.99.
TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.8/5
The website of TruthFinder is easy to navigate. You’ll not have trouble locating the information you want and obtaining the outcomes. If you need more help or are experiencing problems, you may call the provided toll-free number for support.
TruthFinder Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5
You may access a broad variety of facts in their vast reports with the assistance of TruthFinder. The data you receive depends on the search criteria and questions you submit. Whether you need to verify an address, track down a long-lost buddy, or rapidly familiarize yourself with a new contact, you may do it by searching the internet.
You may protect yourself from stealing your identity by using the dark web monitoring option, which allows you to look for suspicious behavior connected to your personal information.
You may search not just a person's address and contact information, but also their employment and educational background, social media and dating websites accounts, and even their criminal histories.
This is important when confirming the legitimacy of an internet seller you could conduct business with, identifying a family member who has been lost contact with, or vetting a potential date before going out with them.
TruthFinder Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.7/5
Consumers who are pleased with TruthFinder are pleased to express their joy by leaving it favorable evaluations. It’s a reporting service that is always prompt, precise, and up-to-date.
Overall Score of the TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.8/5
5. Instant Checkmate - Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search on Mobile
Pros:
- The UI is simple
- The smartphone app offers a useful service
- It’s possible to get data from social media
Cons:
- More pricey than competitors
- Downloads of the reports are available for an extra cost
- Creating reports requires more time than it used to
Instant Checkmate offers in-depth reports packed with helpful information using one of the best services for reverse address lookup. Despite the relatively expensive cost of the membership, most customers agree it is money well spent.
Some of the report's findings could be instantly available to you, while others might require more time to prepare and download. Before they can download the report, several customers have reported having to exit out of several distracting advertising and pop-ups.
Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup Price: 4.5/5
If customers pay $35.12 for a monthly membership to our service, there’s no restriction on the number of reports you may run using our platform. You must pay an additional cost to get a PDF version of the report.
Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup User-Friendliness: 4.7/5
The search process is streamlined and structured when utilizing Instant Checkmate. You may also do searches by using the smartphone app whenever and anywhere you choose.
Instant Checkmate Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.8/5
Instant Checkmate allows you to search for an address or seek the property owner based on the address. Discover more about the neighborhood, get in touch with a long-lost friend or relative, or find out more information about a property and address search owner.
You can use the service to verify an address, or you may go further and discover more about the individual by checking their social media accounts, obtaining comprehensive criminal records, and doing prisoner searches.
Instant Checkmate Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.5/5
The end effect has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients. According to a few of the evaluations left by customers, searching might be time-consuming and the results can take a very long time to appear. This can be less of an issue if you're looking for a thorough report.
Overall Score of the Instant Checkmate Best Reverse Address Search: 4.6/5
>> Check Out Instant Checkmate >>
6. Spokeo - Reverse Address Lookup Tool and Online Address Search for Value
Pros:
- Affordable
- Access may be granted to social media profiles
- Excellent client service
Cons:
- There are gaps in the accounting of criminal accounts
- Some findings aren’t accurate
- Unique to the country of the United States
Spokeo is a dependable source for performing a reverse address lookup. The company searches through millions of records for accurate and up-to-date results. This ranks as one of the most reasonably priced services and provides a great deal overall. Only addresses in the United States are permitted.
Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5
Spokeo offers exceptional value for money under its reverse address lookup tool. A subscription for one month will cost you only $19.95, while a membership for three months will only cost $14.95 a month.
Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup User-Friendliness: 4.5/5
Consumers report no difficulty browsing or exploring the Spokeo website. The website is straightforward to navigate.
Spokeo Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5
Spokeo will provide you with property data and personal information. Have access to information on your criminal history, social media, and your former locations. Several users have reported inaccurate or old information.
Spokeo Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.4/5
Spokeo is one of the top reliable websites for doing a reverse address lookup tool and an online owner-by-address lookup. It may locate lost loved ones or old pals. According to user reports, queries and complaints are responded to rather swiftly.
Overall Score of the Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.⅘
7. US Search - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use
Pros:
- Simple to use
- Trustworthy service
Cons:
- Fewer Specific reports than there used to be
- Several errors
- Only searches based in the United States are permitted
Since its inception in 1993, US Search has gained a lot of success as an online directory of address search and address look-up services. Users report having a great deal of success in discovering individuals and finding addresses.
This website is fantastic for research on causal relationships. The reports on this website aren’t as comprehensive as those provided by other websites and don’t include any information on a person's criminal past or driving record.
US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5
US Search provides several approaches to doing research. You can purchase a one-time report or monthly membership that costs $19.86 and gives you access to infinite lookups.
US Search Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.5/5
The UI for the search is user-friendly. Consumers like how simple the layout is and how fast and trouble-free it is to navigate the site.
US Search Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5
US Search can locate the required information since they can access billions of documents.
By inputting an address, you may get a variety of information, including a history of the location, property records, and contact information. You may also look into a person's history of work and their presence on social media.
US Search Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4/5
Because it has been in business for over 25 years, US Search has built a solid reputation as a reliable public record search provider. Clients searching for addresses inside the United States get excellent results, even though there may be a few inaccuracies.
Overall Score of the US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.3/5
Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Honorable Mentions
- Backgroundchecks.com
- InfoTracer
- InfoMart
- PublicSeek
How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Sites
Choosing a reliable reverse address lookup tool service is essential to guarantee that the results you get are accurate and up to date. From among the sites, we carefully selected our best recommendations by basing our decision on the following conditions:
- Accuracy
- Experience
- Customer satisfaction and support
- Reputation
- Data results
- Cost
- Updated results
- User-friendliness
- Search tools
Choosing a provider with a solid track record and who can supply all the information you want is essential. Several websites give additional information besides that which is necessary to verify a current or prior location.
Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search
Address lookups and internet search services have generated a list of commonly asked questions concerning reverse owners. Reading through this list gives you the insight and information to pick a service tailored to your needs.
What Is a Reverse Address Lookup or Online Address Search?
When you enter a physical street address into the search option of a service, you’re allowed to see information on the property and the owner of the property. Searching for an individual's online address often returns the same results. For official reasons, the primary use of this information is to validate addresses and identify residents.
A service that provides an address search for owners may seek residential and business locations. The sort of property you're looking for may affect the volume and diversity of data available on public databases.
These services will save time and effort since they compile essential information from various sources and documents. They do the legwork for you, searching through billions of data to compile the most recent and thorough information currently accessible.
When you use a service that does a reverse owner-by-address search, you may have access to important information about a person or property. You are subject to certain safeguards and limits when using the personal information you have been given.
These websites often include clear explanations of the data they gather and how they put that data to use. In most cases, you cannot utilize the information to evaluate a potential tenant's appropriateness or determine their work status.
Are the Results Accurate?
You can get the correct location in a hurry thanks to the abundance of information that is available online and the ease with which you may search for public records. On the other hand, these services can have incorrect information or data that is no longer current.
Certain property searches using the best reverse address lookup tool services often supply the most accurate and dependable information. The residential lookups for single-family houses are comprehensive and trustworthy. The findings are less comprehensive and practical because several units in a structure house offices or apartments.
It’s common for individuals to omit essential information like their apartment or workplace number. Because of this, the information may either be erroneous or incomplete. It’s possible that when you ask for information on a specific office or person, you may be given information about the whole building instead of the office or person you were searching for.
Before beginning your search, double-check that your address is accurate. Before spending your time or money, ensure the address is correct.
How to Lookup an Address?
Fees are often required to use the top reverse address lookup tools and online address search services. Some services cost nothing, but looking for and validating reliable ones takes a lot of effort.
Many users prefer paying for individual searches or subscribing to the service if they do many searches.
Acquiring a search by owner's address will give you access to the best information outcomes. Aside from the owner's contact details, you’ll also get reports on the property's public information.
These reports will include anything from a person's education and employment history to criminal records and census statistics, all uncovered by the most reliable background check services.
You’ll get more complete results if you search using a premium version, which looks through more records. Even though anyone can access the data, it's rarely found through open online searches.
To conduct these in-depth searches, you must choose a website and type its URL into the search field. Check to see whether you need to purchase a membership to use the website you want to use for a reverse address lookup tool. If you sign up for a subscription, bulk address searches may help you save both time and money.
What Information Can I Find by Conducting a Search?
You can get valuable information by searching using the reverse address lookup tool. It’s pretty helpful to have all the information included in a single report so that it can be easily obtained and read.
- Address Verification: There are many reasons people need to verify addresses. To decide what school zone applies, to pay taxes, receive discounts at home, and qualify for country clubs and other services, it's essential to establish a residency.
- Contact Information: One of the significant benefits of doing an address lookup owner search is the ability to locate someone's contact information. You are welcome to use this material to reacquaint yourself with a loved one, acquaintance, or colleague with whom you have been estranged.
- Business Information: If you want information on a particular company, you may get it by doing a reverse owner-by-address search on a residential or commercial property. It’s recommended that you investigate the dependability of a love interest or contact someone in a professional setting.
- Real Estate Records: Information regarding past owners and the dates of preceding sales is provided in these documents. The price paid for the property is reflected in the public records about real estate transactions.
- Neighborhood Information: When people are searching for a new place to live, the "reverse owner-by-address lookup" searches are helpful to many individuals. You can see demographics about the area, information from the census, and the ages and political affiliations of the people who live there. You can determine quickly if a place suits you and meets your demands and personality.
- Criminal Records: It's possible that your investigation may turn up information on previous criminal records connected to the property you're looking at. The report may include details about the occupants' history with drugs or with the law. The value of a piece of real estate may suffer if it comes with a criminal history. You need to understand everything related to the property before you even consider buying it if you’re purchasing.
What Is the Cost of a Reverse Owner by Address Lookup Service?
The price of an address search service differs for each website and depends on the required information. Some services charge you for just one search of an address, while others may demand you sign up for a membership or a subscription before allowing you to access the database and carry out your search.
First, you need to decide what your criteria are before you look for an address. A subscription is recommended if you anticipate doing many searches during a calendar month.
The monthly membership rates vary from roughly $20 to $35, and they provide access without limits. You frequently get a discount when you buy a package in over a month.
When you pay for a subscription, it's essential to carefully go through the terms of service and any fine print that may be there. For instance, you may be required to pay an additional fee of a few dollars to download a file. Access to the content of the website or mobile application does not often cost anything.
How Do I Select the Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search for My Needs?
You must determine your requirements before choosing the most appropriate reverse address lookup tool. Depending on the purpose of your inquiry and the number of searches you anticipate making, you must select between a subscription or a single payment.
Are you interested in learning about the present worth of the property you wish to purchase, its former address lookup owners, and the surrounding neighborhood? All this information may be found with a simple search.
Is your organization familiar with verifying contact information or conducting background checks? If so, we'd appreciate your input. You'll need to find a service provider offering a single price for unlimited searches.
You should research and shop for the best reverse address lookup owner services to select the service.
To get the most out of your user experience, choose a website with a straightforward user interface and navigation. If the interface design is straightforward and contains nothing extra or irrelevant, it’ll take you less time to reach your destination. Those who are frequently on the go may find that a mobile application better suits their needs.
It’s also a good idea to learn the opinions of previous customers about the service. If you run into issues, go through the evaluations left by other customers to learn more about the quality of the content and customer help.
Using an address search tool is essential to choose a proprietor with a solid reputation and plenty of prior expertise. If you choose a site with an excellent reputation, you’ll encounter fewer errors and outdated data, however, it's hard to eliminate them.
Comparison of the Top 7 Best Reverse Owners by Address Lookup and Online Address Search Sites
- Price per month: $26.89
- Quick Outcomes: Yes
- Accreditation from the BBB: A+
- Price per month: $18.28
- Quick Outcomes: No
- Accreditation from the BBB: A
- Price per month: $22.86
- Quick Outcomes: Yes
- Accreditation from the BBB: A
- Price per month: $28.05
- Quick Outcomes: Yes
- Accreditation from the BBB: A+
- Price per month: $35.12
- Quick Outcomes: No
- Accreditation from the BBB: A+
- Price per month: $19.95
- Quick Outcomes: Yes
- Accreditation from the BBB: A
- Price per month: $19.86
- Quick Outcome: Yes
- Accreditation from the BBB: Not Rated
Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Site
The best services for doing a reverse address lookup and conducting an online lookup give crucial information about properties and individuals. Make sure that the facts you give are accurate and current.
Looking for a person's residential address could also give you details about the building and its surroundings. BeenVerified is still the finest choice, even though our other five choices each provide unique advantages.
You may receive endless searches for a fantastic monthly fee, and you can use it to uncover the data of any address. If you want to discover additional details about someone, you can expand your research and delve deeper to gain important private information about them.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.