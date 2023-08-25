PeopleLooker Review – Is It a Suitable Choice for You?
Do you want to learn more about PeopleLooker? Are you questioning if it is a worthwhile investment of your time and money?
In this thorough analysis, we’ll examine the specifications, costs, and total worth of PeopleLooker to determine if it is the best option for you. If you’re examining a fraudster, or seeking to reconnect with an old pal, our analysis has you taken care of.
What Is PeopleLooker?
PeopleLooker, in New York, is a data-collecting service that offers its users access to many public records from state, federal, and local sources. It looks through famous social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to offer relevant search results.
PeopleLooker is a service that can help you obtain information about an individual by simply entering their name, address, or phone number.
It should be noted that it’s unsuitable for tenant screening, employee background checks, evaluating creditworthiness, or hiring domestic workers as it may be against the law.
Is PeopleLooker Legit?
Before investing your money in PeopleLooker, ensuring it works as advertised would be wise.
If you want to discover if PeopleLooker can deliver on its promise of providing swift access to potentially unexpected details about any person, you may be interested in reading PeopleLooker reviews. We’re confident that PeopleLooker is reliable, as evidenced by the many reviews it has received.
In this evaluation, we’ll look at the components of a PeopleLooker, its operations, and its ability to uncover information that may not be readily accessible on Google. Keep reading to learn more about this genuine platform.
What Can You Do With It?
PeopleLooker is renowned for the speed and dependability of its search results. The accuracy of the outcomes is contingent on the records accessible online. You can be sure of the responses since they keep all the data current.
It may be available soon if you can't find any information about an individual right now. It’s quite usual for new data to be added for somebody you have recently looked up. If this occurs, an updated report will be sent to you automatically.
PoepleLooker Features
PeopleLooker stands out from the competition because of several distinguishing features. SSL encryption is applied when handling your requests, guaranteeing your security and privacy.
PeopleLooker reviews show that every search conducted on PeopleLooker is kept confidential, which is essential when retrieving background data. The website collects and uses the information and how the customers should use it.
PeopleLooker offers a few fundamental characteristics, such as:
- Phone numbers
- Property information including prices, buyer and seller information
- Full name including maiden names
- Email addresses
- Criminal records
- Relatives
- Addresses
- Photographs of the individual
- Court Records
- Social media profiles
People Search
It’s possible to specify one or more parameters to reduce the range of the search and improve its accuracy. Instead of only supplying a first and last name, you may provide their residence, email, or contact number.
Once the given parameters have been provided, PeopleLooker looks through massive data and cross-references various records to find the closest potential match.
While this process may take a while, PeopleLooker provides a comprehensive report.
An ordinary people search report would include the birthdate and the first and last name (as well as the maiden name). PeopleLooker may also display:
- Close relatives
- Bankruptcies
- Phone number
- Criminal record
- Address
- Social media
PeopleLooker reviews have been overwhelmingly positive about the amount of data the website provides. It does an excellent job of locating the right individual with only limited information.
You can use PeopleLooker to safeguard yourself from suspicious online service providers and fraudulent financial schemes. It can also be used for screening potential partners. People tend to make fake accounts, particularly on dating websites, so it's a good practice to conduct a fast online background check before meeting the person face-to-face.
That way, you can be confident that the individual behind the screen is truly who they claim to be and that you are not being fooled.
Information Removal
People often use PeopleLooker and other background search sites to look up their names and find out what information is available about them.
Fortunately, the PeopleLooker data removal feature allows you to exclude yourself from being included in the website's data. All you need to do is follow the guidelines listed on the website.
Once the request is approved, it takes about 24 hours for the data concerning you to be taken off the website. It’s worth mentioning that this service is gratis and you don't have to have an account with the website.
Once you remove certain information, it’ll not reappear. It's essential to remember that there’s a chance that other data associated with you could be posted in the foreseeable future.
Fortunately, opting out is quick and straightforward, allowing you to do so again if necessary.
Property Check
Acquiring a dwelling is a once-in-a-lifetime venture for most individuals, so selecting the correct one is essential. Accessing PeopleLooker's address lookup service can examine ownership history, estimated value, connected taxes, square footage, and when the property was constructed.
Owing to PeopleLooker's wide-ranging property search possibilities, you can gain a better insight into the area. Discover more concerning the local businesses serving the public, such as parks and community centers, schools, and the local population.
You can search through the crime stats for that place by doing an address search. That way you'll be well-informed of the likely risks of relocating to the district. People usually search for the number of reported violent and sex offender incidents.
Additional Features
PeopleLooker stands out from other personal background search firms due to its various features. It uses secure SSL certificates when processing inquiries, guaranteeing safety and secrecy.
All searches conducted via PeopleLooker are kept confidential, which is essential when obtaining background information. The website is very clear regarding how they acquire and use data and how their customers should too.
It’s dedicated to following all regulations established by the Fair Credit Reporting Act and expects the same from its customers. Despite being a public record search engine, the company emphasizes privacy and visibility over anything else.
In the PeopleLooker reviews, a deficiency often brought up is the absence of monitoring on the dark web. It’s quite a disappointment, considering how often identity theft occurs.
How Does PeopleLooker Work?
PeopleLooker offers a hassle-free way to acquire data that would typically take a lot of effort. Instead of visiting multiple places to look for records, a single search through the platform can access a wealth of information previously scattered in various courthouses and public records holdings.
However, it accumulates information from government sources at the federal, state, county, and local levels. The details on the website make it plain that you can only find information on individuals in the US.
Upon conducting multiple searches, we observed PeopleLooker's search engine searches through various social media websites. This included the more well-known ones like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
PeopleLooker: Pros and Cons
Pros
- Searches are confidential
- Affordable pricing plans
- Transparency
- Good-looking interface
- Easy to use
- Offers unlimited searches
- Mobile apps for Android and iOS
- Simple pricing system
Cons
- No live chat support
- Cannot be used to research employees
- Some searches only available on mobile
- Customer service could improve
- Charges extra for certain information
- No dark web scanning
- Takes a lot of time to process a request
PeopleLooker Cost
PeopleLooker offers three different options for people to choose from. The first is a seven-day trial subscription which costs a dollar. The other two choices are the following plans.
- Monthly membership – $22.86/month
- 3-month membership – $18.28/month
If you invest in PeopleLooker, you’ll receive access to comprehensive reports, contact details, phone searches, criminal records, email searches, and other information.
Customer Support
If you need help from PeopleLooker's customer service, you can contact them via email, which will take up to two days to get a response.
Alternatively, you can call their toll-free number any day of the week, between 6 am and 11:30 pm (Eastern Standard Time).
PeopleLooker Reviews from Real Users - How Legit Is It?
We conducted an extensive investigation into PeopleLooker to take the pressure off you and assist you in determining whether it is reliable and effective.
People have voiced their dissatisfaction with PeopleLooker's cost by complaining about inaccurate or out-of-date information, the difficulty of ending subscriptions, awful customer service, and hidden fees.
Alternatives to PeopleLooker
TruthFinder
TruthFinder is a web-based service that enables people to gain access to records about other individuals. It's feasible to conduct searches by entering a person's name, phone number, email address, or street address for data such as contact information, criminal history, and property records.
TruthFinder has a reverse phone lookup feature that can identify the possessor of an unknown phone number. TruthFinder is very easy to use and provides a mobile application that makes it effortless to view search results. Unfortunately, as with other services like it, there is a fee.
Intelius
If you're searching for an efficient background check service, Intelius is a suitable alternative. It gives users access to various data, such as contact info, criminal records, property records, and job background.
There's also an option to get a full report on someone using the background check feature.
Besides its other services, Intelius offers a reverse phone lookup and has a mobile application for easy access to search results. It's important to note, though, that Intelius is a paid service.
BeenVerified
BeenVerified offers cost-effective and easy access to public information, becoming a favorite among 1 million users. The service has been highlighted on MTV’s show Catfish and offers vehicle, email, address, phone, and name searches.
BeenVerified has an extraordinary customer service division and offers comprehensive reports at a reasonable price.
PeopleFinders
PeopleFinders is a search engine for people that differentiates itself from the competition with its exceptional characteristics. It includes a large base of criminal records and the possibility of conducting background checks on particular individuals.
It’s also possible to search for people with their social security numbers. Its "people search plus" feature provides users with more data about people, such as their educational background, titles at work, and social media accounts.
PeopleFinders empowers users to construct and oversee their address book, which can be valuable for observing connections and their data. It’s a powerful tool for anyone searching for details about people and conducting comprehensive background examinations.
Instant Checkmate
Instant Checkmate is an online platform that allows people to conduct detailed background checks on others. It’s well known for its dependability and for having one of the market's most comprehensive public record databases.
People often use the service for their purposes, such as to learn more about their colleagues, friends, and even potential dates. However, the service cannot be used for more formal purposes, like vetting potential employees.
It provides users with various searchable databases, containing data like telephone numbers, email addresses, residential addresses, social media profiles, and criminal records.
Spokeo
Launched in 2006, Spokeo has developed its capacity to furnish users with data about someone's past, and criminal records.
The platform has earned the trust of over 20 million people, and it’s possible to get the most fundamental results without paying, just by entering a name or phone number.
Although the data provides only a small amount of information, most is too distorted to be understood. People who are good at seeing beyond the surface should be able to extract useful information after carefully examining the data.
US Search
US Search is a reliable company in the industry and provides an easy-to-use background check and people search service. This service assures that your privacy is protected and the individuals you look up won't be aware of your search.
US Search has a vast collection of public records and can gather all the information into one detailed report. This method provides a budget-friendly approach to accessing data and lessens the cost of searching.
Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service
Engaging a background check provider can be beneficial in various ways. In the past, it’d have been costly and time-consuming to investigate someone's past convictions. Nowadays, information is readily available and can be accessed easily.
PeopleLooker is a helpful resource for those wanting to know more about someone, even yourself. By looking up someone's name online, you can discover their address, contact details, and even the names of their relatives.
Because of the ease of using internet search services such as background check services, you will often be presented with the possibility of sharing your data with the provider. Determining whether you have opted out may be challenging.
This may benefit you, as some companies offer their employees the opportunity to manage their online presence when they see fit.
PeopleLooker Review Frequently Asked Questions
Does PeopleLooker Have Apps?
PeopleLooker reviews have praised the apps that are available to download on either Android or Apple devices. This makes it convenient to investigate someone while on the go. You no longer need to wait until you are in front of a computer to access your account.
How to Cancel My Subscription?
Canceling a PeopleLooker or membership is a straightforward process. All you need is your nine-digit membership ID. Then, you can contact them on their support number, 1-800-592-7153, which is open from 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM EST daily.
Will the People I Search for Be Notified by PeopleLooker?
PeopleLooker search reports are private and the subjects of the search will not be informed.
Is PeopleLooker legal?
PeopleLooker can do background checks using public record searches, which protect privacy.
However, PeopleLooker reviews show that it’s not a consumer reporting agency as defined by the FCRA, and so cannot be used to evaluate a person's suitability for employment or tenancy.
Final Thoughts on PeopleLooker
If you're just starting with people searching websites and desire something frugal, dependable, and easy, PeopleLooker reviews suggest that it’s the perfect solution.
The platform is straightforward to operate, and the captivating design and meticulousness in every aspect are a huge advantage. When you create an account with PeopleLooker the details, you receive are reliable.
You can rely on the payment structure and understand what the site is capable of and is not. The company is dedicated to being honest and open with its customers.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.