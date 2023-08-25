How to Do a Background Check? A Step-By-Step Guide
This is a guide on how to do a background check or run a background check. Conducting a background check is now an essential step in various contexts.
It’s essential to have a solid understanding of how to perform a background check if you plan on carrying one out. In this article, we'll walk you through the process of conducting and the ultimate guide on how to do a background check in detail, covering everything from the necessary tools to the legal considerations you'll need to keep in mind at every stage.
If you read this entire article, you’ll better understand what it takes to run a legitimate background check.
What Is a Background Check?
An individual's private, proper professional, and criminal background are gathered and evaluated as part of a process known as a background check. This investigation aims to determine whether the individual is suitable for a specific role or activity.
It usually entails looking into a person's past criminal justice system activities, educational background, credit reports, and other pertinent information. It's therefore essential to know how to do a background check.
It’s common practice to conduct background checks in various contexts, including employment, personal relations, and volunteer work, to guarantee the security and safety of individuals and organizations.
Thanks to background checks, individuals and organizations can make well-informed decisions with access to accurate and pertinent information.
How to Do a Background Check
The procedure for doing a background check or running a background check on a person is outlined in the following step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Choose a Reliable Background Check Service
It’s essential to select a trustworthy service that knows how to do a background check to guarantee timely and precise results. When contemplating the best way to conduct a background check, it’s essential to consider the following aspects:
- Check the Turnaround Time: Make sure you know how long it will take to get the background check results. Because some service providers offer turnaround times that are more expedient than others, you must select a provider that is capable of delivering results within the timeframe that you have specified.
- Reading user reviews and conducting research: It’s recommended by various background check companies. You want to pick a company that is skilled in how to do a background check. This will enable you to evaluate the supplier's reputation, dependability, and service quality.
- Consider the Different Types of Checks Offered: It’s important to take into consideration the various types of background checks that are offered by the provider. By knowing how to do a background check, you would realize that some service providers offer a more exhaustive background-checking process, including information on a person's credit history, employment history, educational history, and more. Because some providers may only offer a limited selection of background checks, you must select a company that can supply all of the checks and knows how to do the background check process required for your business.
- Cost comparison: Consider the price of the background checking process services. There can be a significant amount of price variation; therefore, it is essential to locate a provider who offers rates comparable to those offered by other providers.
You'll be able to choose a trustworthy provider of background check processes, who can deliver accurate results on time if you consider these considerations. This is because they’re better in skills on how to do the background check.
It is critical to select a service provider that is forthright about the costs of their various offerings and excels in customer service and technical support.
For your convenience, the following is a list of the top background check providers who know the in and outs on how to do a background check, that comes highly recommended by us:
- BeenVerified – Best Background Check Site Overall
- PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results
- TruthFinder – Best Value for Money
- Intelius – Best for Ease of Use
- Instant Checkmate – Best for Public Records Search
- US Search – Best for Affordability
- Spokeo – Best for Phone and Email Lookup
- PeopleFinders – Best for Speedy Results
Step 2: Gather Information on the Individual
It’s essential to collect basic information about a person before running a background check on them. This information includes the individual's full name, birth date, and social security number.
It’s essential for the background check provider to have this information to properly recognize the individual and carry out the necessary checks. Moreover, the provider should know how to run a background check.
After gathering the basic information, the next important step is determining the data categories pertinent to your objective.
For instance, if you want to run a background checking process on your new next-door neighbor, you might need to collect information about the person's previous addresses, their full name, and any other information that can be used to identify them.
It’s essential to be open and honest about the reason for conducting the background check and the specific kinds of data that will be investigated. This guarantees that the person will be aware of the need for a background check and can consent after receiving all the relevant information.
In addition, it’s helpful to prevent misunderstandings about the goal of background checking by providing as much information as possible about that purpose. This protects the individual and the organization carrying out the background check.
Step 3: Conduct the Background Checking Process
- Visit the website of BeenVerified and sign up for an account there.
- Pick the kind of check you want to conduct, such as a background check or a reverse phone number search.
- Enter the person's name, as well as their phone number and any other pertinent information, into the box designated for searches.
- Wait for the search results to appear, including various information such as profiles on social media sites, criminal and employment records, and more.
- Examine the information with extreme caution, and ensure it is correct. If you discover any mistakes or inconsistencies, please contact the customer support team at BeenVerified for assistance.
- Save the report to your computer or print it for future use.
Step 4: Review the Results of the Background Check
The next step in how to do a background check is reviewing the results. If you want to make sure the background check results are accurate and useful, you need to review them thoroughly after you get them.
It’s essential to perform the background check by the aforementioned steps to obtain accurate and pertinent results. Accuracy is achieved by knowing how to do a background check or run a background check.
- Review the Results: Carefully review the background checking process's results to ensure all the information is correct and useful for your needs.
- Verify the Information: Verify the accuracy of the information provided in the background check report by cross-checking with other sources, if possible.
- Determining the Information's Relevance to Your Purpose: Do you want to know how relevant the information provided in the background check report is to what you want to do? You have the option of ignoring certain information if you determine that it is no longer relevant or is out of date.
- Maintain Compliance with All Applicable Laws and Regulations: Maintaining compliance with all laws and regulations pertinent to utilize the information obtained through the background check is of the utmost importance. This is an important guideline for doing a background check. When conducting background check processes, employers in the United States must do so by the principles outlined in the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).
You can make educated decisions based on accurate and trustworthy information if you thoroughly review the background check findings, ensure the information is correct, and assess its relevance.
To ensure that the criminal background check is performed in a manner that is legal and ethical, it’s essential to comply with all laws and regulations that may be applicable.
Best Background Check Services
BeenVerified
If you’re interested in learning how and the steps involved in doing or running a background check, one option to consider is using a service such as BeenVerified.
BeenVerified is a provider of background checks that offers various services, such as searches for education and addresses history and searches for criminal records.
They have subscription plans on a monthly and annual basis, and the monthly plans range in price from $17.48 to $34.86. Customers can also take advantage of a one-dollar trial lasting for seven days and get a full refund if they cancel their membership within the first two weeks.
Users have various options, but a popular one is BeenVerified because of its affordable prices and satisfaction guarantee.
PeopleLooker
Wondering how to run a background check? PeopleLooker is a widely known service that provides detailed reports that cover everything from an individual's personally identifiable information to their criminal history and employment history.
Individuals can use PeopleLooker to gain access to valuable information that can assist them in making informed decisions or reuniting with an individual from their past.
PeopleLooker provides a wide range of subscription plans for its background investigation services. These options include a one-time report that can be purchased for $1.00 and monthly subscription plans with prices beginning at $18.28 per month.
They also have a three-month plan for $42.62 and a six-month plan for $69.44. It's worth noting that prices may be adjusted at any time.
TruthFinder
If you’re unsure how to do background checking, you may find it helpful to use a service such as TruthFinder.
TruthFinder is a company that conducts background checks and provides services such as searching for criminal records, tracing an individual's address history, and performing reverse phone lookups.
The subscription service plans range from $28 to $30, while the quarterly subscription plans range from $23 to $26 monthly.
TruthFinder provides several different services for how to run a background check, all of which can be tried out for free and come with a satisfaction guarantee.
Intelius
Intelius is a well-known provider of background checking, and its services include people searches, reverse phone lookups and access to criminal records databases. Monthly plans cost between $22.86 and $29.86, while yearly plans cost between $9.86 and $19.86.
For an additional $39.95, customers can purchase a one-time report, and if they aren't happy with the service, they can cancel their subscription within under seven days of purchasing it and receive a full refund. Intelius provides a wide range of background-checking services and competitive pricing.
Instant Checkmate
Instant Checkmate is a company that conducts background checking and provides services such as reverse phone lookups, people searches, and access to criminal records.
Pricing varies depending on how often you subscribe: monthly plans cost between $34.78 and $44.78 per month, while quarterly plans cost between $27.82 and $37.82.
How to Do a Background Check With People Search
A quick and easy way to conduct a background investigation on anyone is to use a tool that does people searches. A name is the only thing you require to get the process started.
When conducting a background check on someone, the people search engine provided by BeenVerified is an excellent choice. BeenVerified will not inform the subject of your search that they’ve been checked, so you can be comfortable knowing that you are checking your prospective partner without their knowledge.
This is a guide on how to do a background check or search.
- You can sign up for one of our many membership plans by logging into your account or creating a new account entirely
- Once you have entered the dashboard, you can search for the individual by typing in their name
- Find the person you're looking for and open their report by clicking on their name
- Background reports can reveal inconsistencies in the information provided and are created using public records
- Examine the report thoroughly in search of any major warning signs such as "Financial History" section
- If you’re unable to locate them, it’s possible that they provided you with an alias or a fictitious name
- In the above-mentioned case, search them using their phone number or email address if you could obtain those pieces of information
How to Do a Background Check Using Just an Email
It's possible that you don't know the individual's full name, but you still want to conduct a criminal record investigation on them. No problem. The only way to contact them is if you have their email address, so you're good to go. If not, you might want to think about asking them for it.
If someone gives you their email address, you could still learn a respectable amount about them. To get started, you should use Google to conduct a search for free on their email account. A business or a social profile may appear when you search for their email account.
BeenVerified allows you to conduct a background check via email and a more in-depth search. To start your investigation, please proceed in the following manner:
- Please ensure that you’re logged in to your BeenVerified account
- To search by email, click the "search by email" button on the home dashboard
- The person's email address must be entered, and the "Search" button be clicked
- Explore the available results, select and open a report by clicking on its name
- An Email Report may contain a full name, possible images, contact information, a history of education and employment, and profiles on various social media platforms
How to Do a Background Check With a Phone Number
With a reverse phone lookup, you can find out more information about a person even if all you have is their phone number. You could begin by doing a background check or search on Google, although it’s possible that this will not yield any useful results.
You can obtain additional information using only a phone number using a reverse phone lookup. This type of lookup is very convenient.
These steps will allow you to use BeenVerified's reverse phone lookup feature.
- Ensure you’re logged in to your BeenVerified account.
- To search, go to the search bar on the home dashboard. To search using your phone, click the appropriate link.
- If you want to search for a ten-digit phone number, enter it here (don't forget to include the area code!).
- To search for something, press the "search" button. On the results page, you’ll see any Phone Reports that are currently available.
- Launch the phone report application and have a look at it. Conduct a thorough examination of the report to search for any inconsistencies or warning signs.
A Phone Report could include the full name of the phone's owner, social media profiles, location history, and even more information. If the individual is dishonest about their appearance or address, for example, you might be able to use this information to catch them in a lie.
Conclusion
To finish on the topic of how to run a background check, it’s essential to carry out a background check in various contexts. Accuracy and legality can be ensured by following the steps that have been outlined, which include determining the purpose of background-checking, gathering appropriate data, selecting a trustworthy provider, evaluating the results, and having to comply with any relevant laws.
It’s essential to conduct a background check in a manner that is legal and ethical, as well as to maintain transparency and fairness throughout the process. Knowledge of how to do a background check is therefore critical.
A background check allows for decisions to be made that are informed and are based on information that’s accurate and relevant, which ensures security and safety in all areas. In today's world, where security and safety are of utmost importance, knowing how to run a background check or do a background checking process, is necessary.
When a background check is done correctly, it ensures an efficient and effective process, ultimately leading to a more secure and safer environment for everyone involved.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.