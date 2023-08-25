5 Fast Background Check Services to Save Your Time
If you need to quickly learn about someone's past and don't have much time, there are many online services to choose from that can be overwhelming.
However, we have conducted research and found fast background check websites that can provide excellent results in a short amount of time. This blog post will explore the world of fast background check websites and reveal the most accurate and quickest options available.
Whether you’re searching for a roommate, reconnecting with an old friend, or going on an online date, we have got you covered. So, get ready to discover the fast background check websites that can deliver results instantly.
5 Fastest Background Check Services
- BeenVerified - Best Overall Background Check Site for Fast Results
- TruthFinder - Best for Searching the Deep Web
- Intelius - Best for Flexible Background Check Reports
- Instant Checkmate - Best for Customizing Your Reports
- PeopleFinders - Best for Comprehensive Background Checks
In order to determine fast background check services, we evaluated various aspects such as the efficiency and precision of their search outcomes, the thoroughness of their databases, the user interface, and feedback from customers.
Additionally, we considered any supplementary features provided by each website such as social media inquiries, email searches, and phone number investigations.
Using these standards, we formulated a roster of fast background check websites that provide prompt and trustworthy results.
How Fast is a Background Check?
Conducting a fast criminal background check can either be done the hard way or the easy way. The manual approach involves contacting relevant public offices, submitting a public records request, and searching the records for the required information, which could take up to seven business days.
Alternatively, one can opt for a people search service like BeenVerified, which allows for a fast criminal background check by simply entering the individual's name, city, phone number, or email address.
The search service's database is scanned for authentic data, which may take a few minutes to generate.
BeenVerified - Best Overall Background Check Site for Fast Results
Pricing: Starts at $17.48/month
Star rating: 4.9/5
BeenVerified is a web-based service that allows users to perform background checks and access information about individuals through public records.
The speed at which fast criminal background checks are conducted by BeenVerified may vary depending on factors such as the amount of data available and the complexity of the search. Generally, compared to similar services, BeenVerified is concerned with how to get your background check fast.
Once you provide the necessary information and submit your request, you can typically expect results within minutes or a few hours. The reason for this fast turnaround time is that BeenVerified has access to a vast database of public records that it can search through.
This database includes information from various sources such as social media, public records databases, and court records.
Pros:
- The company offers details about its social media presence
- It’s easy to cancel its services
- Their mobile application is user-friendly
Cons:
- The usage of reports is restricted
- There are no free trials available
Features
BeenVerified provides a comprehensive set of tools to facilitate the quick and effortless gathering of information about individuals. By using this service, you can browse public records, criminal records, and social media accounts, as well as execute reverse phone and email searches.
The platform is user-friendly and all features can be accessed from one central dashboard.
Pricing
BeenVerified provides various membership plans that grant users access to their fast background check services. Although there is no choice to buy only one search, clients can select between two different membership plans.
The first option is a monthly subscription that costs $26.89 each month, and the second option is a three-month subscription that costs $17.48 per month.
TruthFinder - Fast Background Check for Searching the Deep Web
Pricing: Starts at $4.99/month
Star rating: 4.5/5
TruthFinder is a well-known service that conducts fast criminal background checks, offering a detailed report on individuals, which covers their personal information, criminal records, contact details, and more. It considers how to get your background check fast and is widely recognized.
To generate a report, you only need to provide some basic information about the person you’re looking for, such as their name and location, and the report will usually be ready in just a few minutes.
The speed of the service is influenced by various factors, including the accuracy and amount of the information provided, the availability of data in public records, and the complexity of the search.
Providing accurate and complete information can speed up the report generation process in TruthFinder. However, the time taken to generate a report may vary depending on the complexity of the search.
Some users have received their reports within minutes, while others have had to wait longer. Accuracy is of utmost importance to TruthFinder, and the service conducts thorough searches across millions of public records to provide the latest and most accurate information to its users.
Pros:
- This established company offers rapid outcomes
- Allows unlimited phone number searches without any restrictions
Cons:
- Other reverse lookup services may require additional payment
- Their results may only be limited to the United States
Features
TruthFinder is a comprehensive service that offers a range of features such as criminal record checks, contact information, employment history, social media profiles, and education background.
It also provides additional features like a reverse phone lookup, email search, and a dark web scan to detect any possible security threats. The service is user-friendly, allowing users to generate quick and accurate reports on individuals.
TruthFinder is committed to protecting users' privacy by following strict data protection policies.
Pricing
This service provides a thorough fast criminal background check which costs more than other services, but people consider it worth the expense due to the extensive information it provides.
Instead of paying $28.05 for an unlimited search subscription every month, you have the option to pay $46.56 every two months. Additionally, reports can be downloaded for an extra charge of $3.99.
Intelius - Fast Background Check for Flexible Background Check Reports
Pricing: Starts at $0.95/search
Star rating: 4.0/5
Intelius is a company that facilitates communication between individuals by utilizing public records. The organization shares contact details such as names, addresses, and phone numbers. It’s considered a fast background check website.
Providing comprehensive reports on people in a matter of minutes, Intelius is known for its speedy and dependable service. It offers several search options, ensuring the information it provides is accurate and reliable.
With its easy-to-use interface and mobile application, Intelius is an ideal platform for people seeking fast criminal background checks.
Pros:
- Obtaining information from a report is a simple process
- Can be done thoroughly by examining records
- Is cost-effective.
Cons:
- Customer support has been reported to have some issues by users
- The website lacks transparency in terms of providing clear pricing information
Features
Intelius is a comprehensive service that offers various features such as criminal record checks, education background, employment history, and social media profiles.
The platform also provides a reverse phone lookup, email search, and address search to facilitate the search process for individuals. Moreover, Intelius grants users access to public records like marriage and divorce records, birth and death records, and property records.
Pricing
Intelius is a trustworthy and cost-effective service provider that offers unlimited searches at a monthly cost of $22.86. However, the website of the company makes it challenging to find the available packages.
Instant Checkmate - Fast Background Check for Customizing Your Reports
Pricing: Starts at $35.12/month
Star rating: 3.9/5
Instant Checkmate is a well-liked service for conducting fast criminal background checks on individuals, offering access to public records like criminal and arrest records, sex offender data, and more.
One of the key selling points of Instant Checkmate is its ability to provide speedy results, with most searches taking only a few minutes to complete.
The information is also presented in an easy-to-understand, user-friendly format, making it an ideal choice for individuals or businesses that require fast criminal background check information.
Additionally, the service offers a useful feature that sends instant notifications when new information is added to a person's record.
Pros:
- The availability of social media data can be accessed easily
- With a user-friendly interface provided for convenience
- There is a mobile application that is also convenient to use
Cons:
- The prices of this product are higher compared to its rivals
- The users need to pay an extra charge to obtain downloadable reports
Features
The service provided enables users to search for the identity of unknown individuals using reverse phone number lookup and email search options.
The reports provided by Instant Checkmate offer comprehensive information on an individual's personal and professional history, including employment history, education, and social media profiles, and are presented in a user-friendly format.
The service is accessible via a web browser or mobile app and is only available to users in the United States.
Pricing
Our service allows you to run an unlimited number of reports, provided that you have paid for a one-month subscription worth $35.12. However, an additional charge is required if you wish to obtain a PDF version of the report.
PeopleFinders - Fast Background Check for Comprehensive Report
Pricing: Starts at $1 to $1.95/search
Star rating: 3.5/5
PeopleFinders is a comprehensive platform that provides access to a diverse range of records, including personal contact information, fast criminal background checks, marriage and court records.
By utilizing the same databases that are used by government agencies to gather information, PeopleFinders ensures the accuracy and reliability of the information provided.
With billions of records at their disposal, the platform offers a speedy and fast background check website, enabling users to quickly access public records and obtain the required information.
Pros:
- User-friendly functionality
- With over two decades of expertise, and exceptional customer service
- This product/service offers a comprehensive package
Cons:
- Does not involve any exploration on social media platforms
- The product/service can only be accessed within the United States
Features
PeopleFinders offers a search function that allows users to look up individuals using various personal identification details such as their name, phone number, email address, or social security number.
Additionally, the platform provides access to public records such as criminal records, court records, and property records. The generated reports are user-friendly and provide comprehensive information about an individual's personal and professional background.
Pricing
PeopleFinders provides fast background check websites with different package options that are affordable for both short-term and long-term users. Customers have the option to purchase a single phone lookup report for as low as $1 to $1.95 per report.
The company also offers monthly packages for those who require extended services. These packages include the PeopleFinders Membership priced at $24.95 per month and the PeopleFinders Premium Membership for $29.95 per month.
Our Ranking Methodology for Fast Background Check Services
To rank fast background check websites, a comprehensive evaluation of various factors is required. This can be a complicated and multi-dimensional process. The following are some of the factors we considered while ranking these services:
- Speed: When evaluating the speed of background check services, the primary criterion to assess is how fast they can provide the results.
- The evaluation can be based on the duration taken to complete the check, the time taken to receive the results or both of these factors. It’s crucial to consider this factor when ranking fast background check websites.
- Accuracy: Although quick results are valuable, it’s crucial that the information given is both precise and current. A fast background check that is hastily conducted but includes inaccuracies or obsolete data is essentially useless.
- Scope: It’s crucial to take into account the extent of the fast background check. A thorough fast background check usually covers criminal records, validation of employment and education, along with other pertinent details.
- Some providers may focus on specific types of checks, such as criminal records, while others may offer comprehensive packages. No detail should be overlooked when considering the scope of the fast background check.
- Ease of Use: When choosing a fast background check website, it’s crucial to take into account the user experience. A fast background check website that is user-friendly and easy to navigate will attract more users compared to a complicated and confusing one.
- Cost: The cost of a service is a crucial factor for many individuals, and cannot be overlooked. Although the speed and accuracy of service are significant, they must be weighed against the overall cost.
- Certain fast background check websites may have a higher price tag compared to others, but they may also provide extra features or advantages that make the extra cost reasonable.
Fastest Background Check Services – Buyer’s Guide
What Is a Background Check?
In general, a background check involves examining public data sources and reports to investigate an individual's past, character, and background.
Private companies and state and federal governments typically maintain data repositories that are used to automatically generate fast background checks.
What are the Various Ways to do a Background Check?
Various methods can be used to carry out a fast background check, and the duration required to complete each method may differ. The following are some common background check techniques along with their approximate completion timeframes:
- Online Background Check Services: The duration of fast background check websites varies depending on the specific type of search performed and the number of records that need to be searched, ranging from a few minutes to a few days.
- Public Records: The duration of time required to obtain public records may differ based on the type of record and the agency from which the record is requested.
- For instance, it may take several weeks to obtain a birth certificate, whereas it may take several days to weeks to get access to a court record.
- Employment Verification: The amount of time it takes to complete employment verification can vary from a few days to several weeks, depending on how quickly previous employers respond and the intricacy of the person's employment record.
- Personal References: Getting in touch with personal references is a task that can be accomplished in a relatively short amount of time, usually within one or two days.
- Social Media: The duration of searching different social media platforms can vary from a few minutes to several hours depending on the scope of the search and the number of platforms that need to be searched.
- Credit Reports: The duration required for obtaining a credit report is dependent on the type of report requested and the credit reporting agency, and it can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few days.
- Manual Background Check: To conduct a manual background check, it’s necessary to manually examine a variety of sources and records, including criminal history databases, court records, and other public records.
- The length of time required for this process depends on the scope and depth of the search, and it may take a considerable amount of time to complete, ranging from days to weeks or even months, depending on the available resources and the complexity of the search.
Fast Background Check Services – Frequently Asked Questions
To find answers to any additional queries, refer to our frequently asked questions section.
Why is a Background Check Taking so Long?
One of the main reasons for a delay is when a physical record search is required in at least one county for the County Criminal Record Check.
Delays may occur at county courts due to a variety of issues, such as court outages, and staffing problems, which can lead to backlog challenges. It's essential to take these factors into account when anticipating potential delays.
What Slows Down a Background Check?
Incomplete or inaccurate authorization or consent forms are usually the main reason for delays in background checks.
How Long do Most Background Checks Go Back?
Typically, when conducting background checks, criminal and court records from the past seven years are reviewed, although the search may encompass a longer period depending on the applicable federal and state regulations and the nature of the inquiry.
Bottom Line on Fast Background Check Services
To summarize, fast background check website services provide a convenient and effective means of obtaining crucial information about an individual's background.
Their swift outcomes can save time and energy for both individuals and corporations, enabling them to make well-informed decisions promptly. It's crucial to be careful and not solely rely on these services, but they can be a useful asset when combined with other research methods.
Ultimately, fast background check website services can offer reassurance and a valuable source of knowledge for anyone requiring prompt and dependable background information.