Have you recently applied for a position that calls for a criminal record check? Do you wish to learn whether or not your previous work experience will be revealed in the aforementioned background check?
Learn more about the results of background checks and whether or not they include past employment in this article.
Do a background check on yourself with reputable background check sites like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, and TruthFinder to see what kind of information is out there on you.
Do Background Checks Show Employment History?
Background checks do include a component that confirms a person's employment history, including their former occupations, dates of employment, titles held, and potential reasons for leaving.
This data comes from a wide range of sources, including current and former companies, schools, and government databases.
Why Are Background Checks Conducted?
An individual's identification, criminal record, educational background, and job history can all be verified by a background check.
Employers frequently utilize them as part of the hiring process to verify that applicants have accurately described their skills and expertise.
A person's employment history is still a crucial part of background checks since it can reveal important information about their education, training, and professional experience.
Work history is especially important in fields where it can affect a person's ability to get licensed or certified, including finance and healthcare.
Importance of Employment History in Background Checks
Employers must take time to confirm the job history and information given by candidates as part of a comprehensive background investigation.
A thorough background check allows firms to make better recruiting decisions and reduces the likelihood of taking on unqualified and dishonest employees.
What Is Included in an Employment History Check
Often, this involves verifying the prior employer, job title, job duties, start and end dates, and the reason for leaving. Salary history is sometimes presented as well.
Previous Employment Verification
It’s common practice to verify employment dates, titles held, and duties performed by contacting past employers. This is carried out to verify that the applicant has submitted the correct and true information.
Job Titles and Responsibilities
The candidate's references might provide light on their knowledge, abilities, and suitability for the job they're applying for, therefore it's crucial to check them.
The Dates of Employment
Are crucial to confirming that the candidate does have the required experience and identifying any gaps in their career history.
Reasons for Leaving
An employment background check could also look into the circumstances surrounding a candidate's departure from a previous position. In this way, the employer can get a sense of the candidate's background and any problems or concerns that might develop.
Salary History
While conducting a background check on a potential employee, it’s common practice to inquire about their salary history. This data can include the individual's base income, bonuses, incentives, and some other kinds of remuneration from past positions.
In order to gain a sense of the candidate's wage aspirations, negotiate compensation, and see if the person's salary expectations are all in line with the company's budget for the position, sometimes employers might ask for salary information as part of the work history check.
How to Conduct Your Own Employment History Check
An individual should verify their employment history to ensure that their resume or application contains up-to-date and accurate information. Here are some tips for performing your own background check on a prospective employer:
- Start by compiling a list of all the places you have worked, including your name, job title, dates of employment, and contact information
- If you’re having difficulty obtaining employment records, you can also check your tax returns or social security statements for information on your earnings and employment history
- Review the information you have gathered and ensure that it matches the information on your resume or job application. If you find any discrepancies or errors, take steps to correct them
- Additionally, you can use online background check services such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder to conduct a more comprehensive employment history check.
BeenVerified is a website that lets users look up information from public databases, such as previous jobs. You can check your own work history in BeenVerified by following these simple steps:
- Sign up for an account on BeenVerified's website
- Enter your name in the search bar. You can refine the search by adding additional information, such as a location or age range
- Once you've found yourself, click on your profile to view your information
- Look for the section titled "Employment History" in your profile. This section may include information such as job titles, and dates of employment
- If you have any questions or concerns about the information you find in the employment history section, you can contact BeenVerified's customer support team for assistance
Conclusion
In conclusion, an individual's employment history is a crucial part of their professional background and is frequently checked for accuracy through background checks. Information such as work titles, dates of employment, income history, and motives behind leaving previous positions can be gleaned through a complete employment history check.
Services like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, as well as TruthFinder make it simple and fast to research a prospective employee's complete work history. Using one of these services can be more efficient than manually checking references or conducting a background check on a potential new employee.
Disclaimer: The background check services mentioned above are not FCRA-approved. Hence, you may not use our service or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance.