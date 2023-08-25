Best Dating Background Check Sites: Unveil Your Partner's Past
The world of online dating can be unpredictable and challenging, making it difficult to find a perfect match. However, there is a solution to avoid meeting unsuitable individuals before the first date. By conducting background checks, you can filter out potential bad apples.
This blog post discusses the top background check sites for dating, allowing you to concentrate on seeking a soulmate and letting the experts handle the investigative work. Let's get started!
>> Run a Dating Background Check With BeenVerified >>
8 Best Background Checks for Dating
- BeenVerified - Best Background Check Service for Dating Overall
- PeopleLooker - Best for Fast Results
- TruthFinder - Best for Searching the Deep Web
- Intelius - Best for Flexible Background Check Reports
- Instant Checkmate - Best for Customizing Your Reports
- Spokeo - Best for Affordability
- PeopleFinders - Best for Comprehensive Background Checks
- US Search - Best for Accurate Public Records
When selecting the best background check sites for dating, it’s crucial to consider multiple factors. We have evaluated numerous services based on their accuracy and comprehensiveness of background check for dating, along with their price and value for money.
Additionally, we have analyzed the user-friendliness of each of the best background check sites for dating services and their level of protection for users' privacy and personal information.
Our thorough research has allowed us to narrow down the list to the top performers based on these criteria.
We have combined these factors and our expert analysis to arrive at a final ranking, which will help our readers make an informed decision when selecting a background check for dating service for their requirements.
>> Run a Dating Background Check With BeenVerified >>
BeenVerified - Best Background Check for Dating Overall
Pricing: The cost per month begins at $17.48.
Star rating: 4.9/5
BeenVerified is a well-known service that is famous for its affordable pricing and comprehensive reports. It’s widely used as a background check for dating sites due to its strong reputation for thorough and accurate reports at reasonable prices.
The service offers a wide range of information that is beneficial for anyone who is using a dating service to background check such as a boyfriend background check.
One of its unique features is the notification system that alerts users when any data or records that they have accessed have changed.
Additionally, the service offers useful features for dating purposes, including criminal record checks and social media presence verification to identify any possible imposter accounts associated with the person being searched during a background check for dating.
The information you receive from BeenVerified is thorough and easy to comprehend. There is no need to spend excessive amounts of time sifting through endless links, records, and databases to locate the information you require for checks like a girlfriend background check.
All the necessary information is available on the website. Additionally, BeenVerified offers a convenient mobile app that is compatible with both Apple and Google's mobile operating systems.
Some of the reports that can be obtained through BeenVerified include:
- Death Statistics
- Current, previous, and related mailing addresses
- Employment background
- Searches on social media
- Professional certifications
- Blogs
- Payment address
- Reports on traffic regulations
- Penal records
- Court documents
- Any related social media platforms, as well as the phone number
- Search the phone book in reverse
- Licenses
- Name
- Deeds
Pros:
- Terminating a service is a hassle-free process
- The mobile application of the organization is user-friendly and straightforward to navigate
- It offers details related to social media platforms
Cons:
- No trials are offered without charge
- Restricts the number of reports that may be used
- It may require some time to search
Pricing
BeenVerified offers background check for dating services through various membership plans. Although it does not offer a single search option, users can select between two plans.
The first plan costs $26.89 per month and is valid for a month, while the second plan costs $17.48 per month and is valid for three months.
User-friendliness
Anyone can use BeenVerified's features without any technical know-how because they’re designed to be simple and user-friendly. The platform has a well-organized and intuitive interface that enables users to easily access the information they require.
Tools and Data Results
BeenVerified takes great pride in the excellence and precision of its search instruments and information outputs. The platform employs diverse data sources and sophisticated algorithms to guarantee that users receive the most accurate and current information possible.
In addition, BeenVerified has a group of committed researchers who authenticate and cross-reference the data to establish users' reliance on the platform's outputs.
>> Run a Dating Background Check With BeenVerified >>
PeopleLooker - Best Dating Background Check for Fast Results
Pricing: The monthly cost begins at $14.62.
Star rating: 4.7/5
PeopleLooker is a website that offers an extensive range of search options to find information about somebody before entering into a relationship with them.
Unlimited reports can be obtained through a background check for dating sites that provides details on demographics, location, criminal history, property data, satellite imaging, phone numbers, addresses, emails, background checks, and business transactions where applicable.
The site provides detailed information through a variety of search options to help users make informed decisions.
The speed and dependability of search results provided by PeopleLooker are among its strongest features. However, the accuracy of the results is contingent on the availability of online records.
Nonetheless, PeopleLooker takes measures to keep its data up-to-date, so you can trust the results you receive.
Although there may not be any information available on a particular individual at the moment, it's possible that information could become available in the near future. In such cases, PeopleLooker automatically sends an updated report to the user who made the initial search.
When generating a report in the background check for dating sites, PeopleLooker typically includes all of the following information:
- Crime histories
- Civil lawsuits
- A dating site
- Estimated age
- Sex offender statistics
- Prior employment and academic history
- Assets
- Using social media
- Dwelling address
- Marriage licenses and divorce decrees
- More expert information
- People in the family and relatives
- Contact details
- Common aliases
- Location History
Pros:
- Searches are private
- Attractive interface
- Android and iOS mobile applications
- Simple to use
Cons:
- On some of the information, there are additional fees
- Processing requests take a long time
- No support for live chat
Pricing
PeopleLooker has two pricing options available for users. The first is a monthly subscription that costs $18.28 and provides unlimited access to various features such as sex offender searches, criminal records, property lookups, phone and email searches, and more.
The second option is a three-month subscription priced at $14.62 per month, offering the same benefits as the monthly plan. To allow potential customers to try out the service before subscribing, PeopleLooker has a $1/5-day access plan.
This alternative provides a cost-effective and flexible way to use the platform's background check for dating services. All pricing options are comprehensive and cover all of the necessary features.
User-friendliness
PeopleLooker is designed to be user-friendly, even for those who lack technical expertise. Its interface is uncluttered and easy to navigate, enabling users to locate the desired information quickly and without any hassle.
The search results are arranged in a neat and comprehensible way, making it effortless to interpret and browse through the information provided.
Tools and Data Results
PeopleLooker prioritizes the delivery of precise and dependable data outcomes for its internet-based address search gadgets.
The website employs sophisticated formulas and numerous information resources to guarantee that the data furnished is the most current and exact it can be.
TruthFinder - Best Dating Background Check for Searching the Deep Web
Pricing: The cost per month begins at $4.99.
Star rating: 4.5/5
TruthFinder is a widely used background check for dating services that can be advantageous for people who are involved in dating.
One of the noteworthy features of TruthFinder is its ability to track the location history of a person, which is beneficial in uncovering any incidents that may have taken place in other states.
The service offers a comprehensive report that includes arrest records, aliases, and a record of bankruptcies. Additionally, it also monitors social media activity and highlights the most recent posts made by the individual.
However, it’s important to note that TruthFinder does not allow users to purchase individual reports, but instead offers subscription packages at reasonable rates.
In case you're curious about the compatibility of your and your partner's zodiac signs, TruthFinder can provide you with that information. Moreover, if you're interested in tracing your family's history, the website offers a free family tree maker.
TruthFinder offers valuable insights into potential partners by providing various reports such as:
- A criminal record
- Previous employment
- Arrest history
- Historical genealogy
- Profiles on social media
- Neighbors, former lovers, coworkers, or even classmates
- Level of education
- Certificates of birth or demise
- Sexual offense reports
- Their relatives' names
- Former monikers and addresses
- Call-back numbers
Pros:
- Delivers rapid outcomes
- Phone number searches are not limited
- It’s a reputable company
Cons:
- US-only outcomes
- For other reverse lookup services, you might have to pay more
- The pricing isn’t described clearly enough
Pricing
This service is more costly than other best background check sites for dating but provides a comprehensive background check for dating that is deemed valuable by most users due to the amount of information it provides.
For a fee of $46.56 every two months, users can access unlimited searches instead of the one-month subscription offered at $28.05. Reports can be downloaded for an additional charge of $3.99.
User-friendliness
Using the TruthFinder website is a hassle-free experience as it’s designed to provide easy access to the required information and prompt results.
Moreover, there is a helpline available to assist you further or address any concerns that you may have, and it’s toll-free, making them among the best background check sites for dating.
Tools and Data Results
TruthFinder offers comprehensive reports that contain a diverse range of data based on your search criteria and preferences, hence among the best background check sites for dating.
You can utilize their services to confirm an address, track down a long-lost friend, or obtain valuable insights about someone to facilitate a quicker acquaintance.
Intelius - Best Dating Background Check for Flexible Background Check Reports
Pricing: The cost per search begins at $0.95.
Star rating: 4.0/5
Intelius is a company that facilitates communication among people by utilizing public records. The company provides contact details like names, phone numbers, and addresses.
It’s considered one of the best background check for online dating services for individuals who date online.
To ensure the authenticity of your online romantic partner before or after meeting them, you can conduct a background check with Intelius to discover if they’re truthful or withholding any vital information from you.
With a single website, you can conduct various searches such as people search, reverse phone lookup, criminal records search, background check for dating, public records search, and reverse address lookup, hence among the best background check sites for dating.
These types of reports offered by the best background check sites for dating are especially helpful at the beginning of online dating as they provide comprehensive information about an individual, even if you have limited details about them.
Intelius.com which is among the best background check sites for dating usually includes the following details in its reports:
- Sex offender statistics
- Location history
- Certificates of birth and death
- Dwelling address
- Crime histories
- Marriage licenses and divorce decrees
- Assets
- Contact details
- Using social media
- Estimated age
- Bankruptcies
- Online files and databases
- Civil lawsuits
- People in the family and relatives
- Prior employment and educational background
Pros:
- Finding information from a survey is simple
- It’s affordable
- It’s possible to thoroughly search through records
Cons:
- There is no precise pricing information on the webpage
- Some users have complained about customer service issues
Pricing
Intelius is a trustworthy company that offers cost-effective services. They charge $22.86 for a whole month's worth of unlimited searches, making their services an affordable option. However, it can be challenging to find the different package options on their website.
User-friendliness
The website is user-friendly and efficiently structured, allowing easy access to all the required information without requiring extensive computer literacy or research abilities, therefore considered to be the best background check site for dating.
Tools and Data Results
Intelius has scanned over 20 billion public records and is able to offer the highest level of detail and accuracy in the information provided, therefore considered among the best background check sites for dating.
Instant Checkmate - Best Dating Background Check for Customizing Your Reports
Pricing: The monthly cost begins at $35.12.
Star rating: 3.9/5
Instant Checkmate offers a range of background check for dating services that involve searching through a variety of public records at county, state, and federal levels to provide accurate information on individuals based on their first and last names.
In addition, the platform offers reverse phone, email, and deep web background check for dating that can be particularly useful for individuals who use dating apps or classified websites and want to verify the identity of their potential partners, hence among the best background check sites for dating.
Further, one of the best background check sites for dating, Instant Checkmate allows users to determine whether individuals have a firearms or hunting license.
The platform, being among the best background check sites for dating provides multiple background reports, including:
- Details about the money
- Call-in numbers
- Crime histories
- Real estate records
- Pictures
- Drug testing results
- Police statistics
- Death Statistics
- Court records, and a variety of other public records
- Contact information
- Data on social media
Pros:
- Social media data is accessible
- The smartphone app is practical
- The user interface is friendly
Cons:
- The production of reports requires more time
- Reports are available for download for an extra cost
- Greater price than rivals
Pricing
Our service as one of the best background check sites for dating allows you to run an unlimited number of reports for a monthly subscription fee of $35.12. However, an additional charge is applicable if you require a PDF version of the report.
User-friendliness
It’s easy and structured to conduct searches on Instant Checkmate, and you have the convenience of using the mobile application for searches anytime and anywhere.
Tools and Data Results
The service provides robust search features that enable users to promptly and effortlessly locate details about people, such as their contact details, past addresses, and other relevant information.
Its all-inclusive data outcomes make it even more valuable and among the best background check sites for dating.
>> Visit Instant Checkmate Today >>
Spokeo - Best Dating Background Check for Affordability
Pricing: The cost per search starts from $0.95 to $1.95.
Star rating: 3.7/5
Spokeo is among the best background check sites for dating that can be used to search for information on anyone in the United States. With just the knowledge of a person's first and last name, one can find them on the Spokeo platform.
The free search results display the individual's current and previous places of residence, as well as the identities of their immediate family members, to ensure that the correct person has been located.
Additionally, the free report indicates whether Spokeo has access to information such as phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses before purchasing a full report, making it one of the best background check sites for dating.
The reports provided by Spokeo are comprehensive and include social media profiles, photos, and videos, which makes them a great tool for researching individuals before dating them.
In addition, Spokeo, being among the best background check sites for dating, has access to 620 million court records, which can uncover any hidden information about a person's past.
The reports provided by the best background check sites for dating may also contain personal information such as employment history, previous marriages, as well as details related to income and investments.
Spokeo, being one of the best background check sites for dating, offers information from background check for dating, including
- Credit histories
- Penal records
- Associational affiliations
- Search by phone number in reverse
- Address lookup for electronic mail in reverse
- Household members
- A criminal record
- Location Background
- History research
- Results of social media search queries
- Court records
- Death Statistics
Pros:
- Superb client service
- Records from social media can be accessed
- It’s affordable
Cons:
- Exclusive to the United States
- There are no crime-related records
- Some of the outcomes are inaccurate
Pricing
Spokeo is one of the best background check sites for dating services is worth the price. A three-month membership can be purchased for $14.95 per month, with a total cost of $19.95 per month.
User-friendliness
According to feedback from customers, Spokeo's website is easy to navigate and search with no reported difficulties. The website's user interface is straightforward and uncomplicated.
Tools and Data Results
Spokeo is one of the best background check sites for dating that offers a wide range of information that can be useful for people who are dating. It allows access to previous location data, social media details, and criminal history records.
However, some users have reported that the information provided might be outdated or inaccurate when conducting the best background check for online dating.
PeopleFinders - Best for Comprehensive Background Checks
Pricing: The cost per search ranges from $1 to $1.95.
Star rating: 3.5/5
With PeopleFinders, you can access a comprehensive range of records, including personal contact information, criminal history, marriage records, and other court records, all in one place when conducting the best background check for online dating.
The information is gathered from government databases, ensuring reliability and a vast number of records are searched through to provide you with the necessary information for the best background check for online dating.
PeopleFinders offers multiple options for customers who require additional assistance for the best background check for online dating, including a toll-free number that can be used during regular business hours.
Their website features a comprehensive "Help Center" and "Search Tips" sections that provide solutions to common queries by providing the best background check for online dating.
The typical content of reports from PeopleFinders best background check for online dating usually includes the following details:
- Certificates of birth and death
- Crime histories
- Age approximation Address background
- Marriage licenses and divorce decrees
- Sex offender statistics
- Dwelling address
- Contact details
- Bankruptcies
- Using social media
- Online files and databases
- Civil lawsuits
Pros:
- A simple operation
- 20 years or more of experience
- Superb client service
Cons:
- Not looking at social media
- Only the US has access to it
Pricing
PeopleFinders provides affordable background check for dating services that cater to both short-term and long-term users. It offers various packages at reasonable prices, ensuring that individuals get the information they need without breaking the bank.
Customers can purchase a single phone lookup report for as low as $1 to $1.95 per report.
Meanwhile, PeopleFinders also offers two monthly subscription packages such as the PeopleFinders Membership for $24.95/month and the PeopleFinders Premium Membership for $29.95/month to offer the best background check for online dating.
User-friendliness
PeopleFinders is a service that offers background check for dating users. It’s designed to be easy to use, with search tools that are simple to navigate and an interface that is easy to understand.
Its users can access information about individuals, including their contact details, past addresses, and records of criminal activity, in a quick and efficient manner and get the best background check for online dating.
Tools and Data Results
PeopleFinders provides reports that are easy to comprehend, leaving no room for confusion or missing details which helps in conducting the best background check for online dating.
US Search - Best Dating Background Check for Accurate Public Records
Pricing: The monthly cost begins at $19.86.
Star rating: 3.3/5
US Search is a service that offers background check for dating and can be beneficial for those looking to date. One of the advantages of using this service is that it enables users to verify the authenticity of potential partners and confirm the accuracy of the information they provide.
This feature helps prevent online deception, including catfishing. Additionally, US Search grants access to various public records, such as court documents and criminal records, which can provide valuable insights into a person's history.
This information can assist users in making an informed decision about pursuing a relationship.
Furthermore, US Search has advanced search features and customizable reports, which allow users to efficiently and quickly find the information they need by providing the best background check for online dating.
The reports from US Search comprise:
- A criminal record
- Historical ancestry
- Arrest history
- Birth and death records
- Report on People Search
- Job history
- Academic level
- Former monikers and addresses
- Using social media
- Sexual offense reports
- Neighbors, former lovers, coworkers, or even classmates
- Call-in numbers
- Their family information
Pros:
- Simple to use
- Less expensive
- Obtain outcomes quickly
Cons:
- Complete background checks must be more expensive
- An easy demonstration
- Available only in the US
Pricing
Reports suggest that US Search's pricing can be vague and unpredictable, with additional fees being applied to specific features of the best background check for online dating experience.
Nonetheless, the service does have a monthly subscription plan priced at $19.86 per month, which could suit individuals who require background check for dating on an infrequent basis.
US Search Pro is an alternative for those who need to conduct background check for dating more frequently, offering two subscription packages that don't include extra fees for unlimited reports.
The monthly subscription costs $59 per month, while the annual subscription will set you back $599.
Despite the lack of transparency in its pricing, US Search provides flexible subscription options that cater to different users' requirements to offer the best background check for online dating.
User-friendliness
The search interface is designed to be convenient and straightforward for users, who appreciate its intuitive layout and efficient navigation.
Tools and Data Results
US Search has access to an extensive database of records that enables them to find the required information and get the best background check for online dating.
By providing an address, you can obtain details such as address history, contact information, and property records, as well as information on a person's employment history and social media activity.
Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services For Dating
To ensure that you make informed decisions regarding potential partners in online dating, it’s crucial to prioritize protective measures when conducting the best background check for online dating.
Conducting background check for dating via reliable services is one such measure that can help verify information about individuals you may be interested in dating.
However, with several options available in the market, determining the most suitable service for your requirements can be challenging for a background check for dating.
In order to identify the most suitable background check for dating services for dating, we evaluated the following criteria:
- User-friendliness of the service: To determine the quality of a background check for dating service, we assessed its ease of use, taking into account its user interface, search functions, report generation process, and customer service support.
- It’s essential that the service is user-friendly and intuitive in its operation in order to provide the best background check for online dating.
- Privacy and security of personal information: When using background check for dating services, it’s crucial to select a provider that prioritizes the privacy and security of its users' sensitive personal data.
- Our assessment of each service's security protocols and privacy policies aimed to ensure the protection of user information.
- Price and value for money: When it comes to background check for dating services, the cost can vary significantly. Therefore, it’s crucial to select a service that offers a reasonable price while delivering excellent service.
- We have assessed each service's pricing system and matched it with the quality of service offered.
- Accuracy and comprehensiveness of the background check: When looking for the best background check sites for dating services, it’s important to consider the accuracy and completeness of the information provided.
- This includes criminal records, court records, and other public records. Our assessment of each service involved assessing their ability to deliver current and trustworthy information, as well as the extent of their search capabilities.
After using specific standards, we conducted an investigation and assessed different background check services to discover the most effective ones for dating.
Our team analyzed the results and selected the best background check sites for dating services based on the combination of these criteria.
It’s crucial to understand that no background check for dating service can offer a comprehensive overview of a person's history and assure safety.
Nevertheless, opting for a dependable background check for dating service can provide a deeper insight into an individual's past, enabling one to make better decisions when it comes to choosing a partner.
Best Background Check Services For Dating – Buyer’s Guide
Why Do You Need Background Checks for Dating?
Profiles are Public:
Although online dating offers convenience in finding romantic partners, it also comes with significant risks. The visibility of online dating profiles can make it easier for cyberstalkers to gain access to personal information even on the best background check sites for dating.
This means that if you can see other people's dating profiles, they can also see yours. This can be particularly dangerous as attackers can exploit your personal information for their own gain.
Hence, online dating has become more perilous than ever and it’s crucial to conduct a background check for dating.
Ensure Other Users Don’t Give You A Fake Identity Or False Information:
Individuals may create fake personas and use fabricated images in order to entice others. It's feasible to engage in discussions with someone for a period of time before discovering that they have been providing inaccurate details by conducting a background check for dating.
In numerous instances, deceivers are proficient at gaining their targets' confidence in their falsehoods. They may run a fraudulent operation that necessitates victims to send funds or sexually explicit images.
Alternatively, someone who was rejected on one platform might fabricate a false account on another platform and use it to locate your profile and deceive you into conversing with them, and it’s crucial to look for a site with the best background check for online dating.
One of the most alarming aspects of fraudulent activities is their occasional success. Online dating services are currently facing a significant problem due to this deceitful behavior.
Individuals have the liberty to assume any identity they desire while using a computer, which has led to the proliferation of scams such as catfishing, hence important to conduct a thorough background check for dating.
However, conducting a thorough background check for dating can help prevent these situations and verify a person's true identity.
Make Sure The Person Online Is A Real Person:
Fraudsters can easily deceive people on the internet as most users do not verify their credentials before communicating with them and conducting a thorough background check for dating.
Criminals can interact with the public and conceal their true identity behind fake dating profiles, even if they’re convicted sex offenders, therefore it’s important to conduct the best background check for online dating.
Numerous individuals falsify information on social media platforms to present themselves as younger, fitter, or more appealing than they’re hence it’s crucial to be careful during a background check for dating.
Some of these false profiles may be created by online predators seeking vulnerable victims, so caution is essential when conducting a background check for dating and it’s crucial to look for the best background check for online dating.
It’s advisable to conduct a background check for dating to obtain reliable information before meeting an online acquaintance in person because fake profiles can be difficult to detect.
Prevent Violence Or Harm:
Due to the simplicity of assuming new identities and hiding genuine ones on dating sites, it becomes challenging to identify a potential match's safety. Media sources regularly cover unsuccessful virtual dates, which indicates that one must exercise extreme caution.
Occasionally, a person may discover a completely different individual upon meeting their online connection during a background check for dating.
Conducting background check for dating can aid in determining whether an individual is authentic, harmful, hazardous, or possesses a criminal record.
>> Get Started With BeenVerified Now >>
How Can You Use Background Checks for Dating?
Reverse Image Search
The internet is currently plagued with issues like copyright problems, fraudulent activities, and fake user profiles. However, there is a website that can help mitigate these problems by allowing users to conduct reverse image searches.
By using this feature, individuals can easily locate any image on the internet and verify its authenticity in providing the best background check for online dating.
Reverse image search makes it possible to find someone's social media profile, reconnect with an old flame or acquaint oneself with a new person. All that's required is to capture a screenshot of the profile picture and upload it to a background check for dating website.
As soon as the image is uploaded, it will generate a list of all the websites and social media profiles featuring that image. This feature can aid in building trust and confidence in online communication for a background check for dating.
Social Check
When conducting a basic criminal background check for dating a potential romantic partner, you will only find out if they have a criminal record or not. But, if you want more detailed information about them, you can search for their online presence.
By Googling their name and checking their social media profiles, you can find out about their hobbies, interests, and social circle, and even discover any instances of sexist behavior or views they may have expressed.
Make Sure They’re Not A Convicted Sex Offender
It’s advisable to background check for dating the sexual conviction history of a prospective date.
By law, all 50 states in the US are required to maintain and disclose public sex offender databases, and in several states, the county records of sex offenders are integrated into a single national database to make it available during a background check for dating.
Verify Prior Employment
Typically, a company's website features a segment devoted to employee information, encompassing biographies, images, and the company's mission statement.
If someone claims to be a high-ranking employee but their information isn’t present in this section, it may arouse suspicion. One can also utilize LinkedIn to authenticate an individual's employment history.
By examining an individual's roles and employers, one can validate their present and past professional claims. Any inconsistencies found in this area should be viewed as significant red flags.
>> Get Started With BeenVerified >>
When Is the Best Time to Run a Background Check for Dating?
Before the first date
Before a first date, conducting a background check for dating may appear to be an invasion of privacy. The initial meeting isn’t an appropriate time to disclose personal information or past failures.
However, it can be reassuring to do a basic personal fact background check for dating before meeting someone new to ensure their identity. By checking their social media accounts or conducting a Google search, you can find information on their education, gender, activities, and mutual acquaintances.
If you have difficulty finding them online during a background check for dating, you may request their phone number and search for it on a search engine.
After a couple of dates
If you feel that conducting a background check for dating a person right at the beginning is premature and can result in incorrect assumptions about their personality, then you should avoid doing so.
Nonetheless, if you have recently begun a romantic relationship with someone and wish to explore it further, you might want to consider utilizing one of the many internet dating background check for dating options or hiring expert background screeners to obtain more reliable background reports and discover whether your new partner is keeping any secrets from you.
Tips for Staying Safe on a First Date
Make sure to tell someone you trust
It’s important to inform someone, such as a friend, roommate, or sibling, about your plans for the evening and the time you plan to return before going out to meet a new person after a background check for dating.
You can also ask them to background check for dating via text or call at a designated time to ensure everything is going well.
Don’t leave your drink unattended
When in the company of strangers or in a bar, it’s advisable to never leave your drink unattended. To ensure your safety, it’s recommended that you take your phone, purse, and drink with you when going to the bathroom.
Additionally, it’s wise to limit your alcohol intake during a first date to maintain full control of your faculties since it’s your first time meeting the person after a background check for dating.
Don’t meet at home or your work
Although you may have established a good rapport with someone, it’s advisable to avoid disclosing your residential or professional address until you become more familiar with them. It’s recommended to propose a neutral venue such as a café or eatery.
How to Stay Safe on Dating Sites
Be a bit apprehensive
It’s recommended that you exercise caution when encountering individuals on dating sites who appear overly enthusiastic or perfect.
If someone requests money, or a favor, or engages in suspicious behavior that could indicate a scam, it’s wise to listen to your instincts and avoid further contact.
Don’t reveal personal information
When creating a dating site profile, it's important to showcase your personality. However, it's essential to exercise caution and not disclose personal information such as your email or address.
It's best to reveal more about yourself and your family once you've established a relationship with the person.
Look them up
It’s advisable to spend some time researching a person online if you know their actual name.
This will help you verify their profile picture, check for any negative information or past incidents associated with them in news reports, and identify if they have posted any disturbing content online that you may want to avoid.
A Google images reverse search can be useful in verifying their profile picture during a background check for dating.
>> Visit BeenVerified Today >>
Best Background Check Services For Dating – Frequently Asked Questions
In case you need more information, we have compiled a list of commonly asked questions that can assist you.
Is It Legal to Run a Background Check on Someone?
If the outcome of a background check for dating remains confidential, it’s not required to seek authorization beforehand.
However, it’s impermissible to prompt or guide others with the data obtained, exploit it for marketing or endorsement purposes, or inflict any form of bodily or mental injury.
It’s advisable to wait for the dating background screening portals to conclude their investigations, review the authentic background report, and erase it once done.
Do I Need a Background Check for Dating?
The convenience of online dating apps and other dating services provides individuals with a broader range of potential partners, including those who may pose a risk.
However, it’s essential to conduct a background check for dating when using these sites to ensure safety and increase confidence in the dating process.
How to Do a Background Check on Someone When You Are Dating?
To ensure the identity of your date before meeting them in person, it’s important to conduct a reverse phone number or email lookup.
You can gather necessary information by asking specific questions or steering the conversation in a certain direction. Additionally, running a background check for dating can help verify the accuracy of the information provided by your date.
Bottom Line Best Background Check Services For Dating
Gone are the days when a background check for dating used to take several days to complete. Nowadays, background check for dating websites utilizes advanced technology and public records to provide crucial information about a partner. This helps in revealing important details about them.
To conduct a background check for dating, it’s recommended to utilize one of the suggested services mentioned above. This will guarantee that the website you choose delivers the services it claims and addresses any questions you may have promptly.
Although all background check for dating services operate similarly, BeenVerified stands out for offering superior customer support in comparison to its competitors.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.