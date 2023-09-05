Care.com Reviews 2023: Is This Caregiving Website Legit & Trustworthy?
Navigating the caregiving world can feel like an overwhelming task, especially when selecting a reliable platform to source qualified and dependable help. If you're currently in this situation, chances are you've come across Care.com. But the question remains: Is this website legitimate and trustworthy?
In this Care.com review, we delve deep into the offerings and operations of the platform, analyzing user feedback, experiences, and security measures. Our review will provide valuable insights to help you decide whether this platform should be your go-to source for caregiving needs.
Care.com Reviews: What Is Care.com?
Established in 2006, Care.com is a convenient online platform that serves as a bridge between caregivers and care recipients. The platform makes it easier for families and individuals to find the perfect caregivers to meet their unique needs.
The primary goal of Care.com is to simplify the process of finding caregivers for services such as child care, senior care, pet care, housekeeping, tutoring, special needs support, and more.
The website operates on a subscription-based model, offering membership tiers with varying access levels to caregiver profiles and services. Once registered, users can create detailed profiles outlining their specific care needs or the services they offer as caregivers.
The platform's advanced search and filtering tools enable users to find suitable matches based on location, experience, qualifications, availability, and more.
Care.com prioritizes safety and trust, implementing various safety measures to protect its users. These measures include background checks on caregivers and providing tips for safe interactions during the hiring process.
For caregivers, Care.com offers an opportunity to showcase their skills and expertise, connect with potential clients, and build long-term relationships with families or individuals in need of their services.
Care.com Reviews: Pros
- Caregivers vetted with a background check
- User-friendly and intuitive website
- Provides free membership options
- Additional resources on rates, hiring, etc.
- Wide range of caregiving services
Care.com Reviews: Cons
- Restricted features with free membership
- Not accredited with the Better Business Bureau
Care.com Reviews: How Does Care.com Work?
Based on Care.com reviews, the website caters to caregivers and care seekers. Let’s take a closer look at this:
As a Caregiver
Care.com offers caregivers a platform to showcase their skills and expertise. Caregivers can create detailed profiles highlighting their qualifications, experience, availability, and services. They have the opportunity to connect with families or individuals seeking their specific caregiving services.
After a simple sign-up, caregivers undergo a vetting process that may include background checks to ensure a safer environment for both parties. Caregivers can then apply to relevant job postings or receive direct inquiries from care seekers interested in their services.
By engaging with care seekers, caregivers can build long-term relationships, receive reviews and recommendations, and enhance their professional reputation within the Care.com community.
As a Care Seeker
Care.com provides care seekers with an extensive network of caregivers to choose from. After creating an account, care seekers can specify their caregiving needs, whether it's child care, senior care, pet care, housekeeping, tutoring, or other services.
The user-friendly search and filtering tools enable care seekers to find caregivers who match their requirements based on location, experience, availability, and more. Care seekers can browse caregiver profiles, read reviews, and compare options before making an informed decision.
Care.com implements safety measures such as caregiver background checks and provides guidelines for safe hiring and interactions for added peace of mind.
Care.com Reviews: Memberships
Based on Care.com reviews, here are the four different membership options the company offers.
Family Basic Membership: FREE
Care.com provides a free basic membership for those looking for caretakers but are on a tight budget.
Though the free plan lacks many useful features offered by the subscription service, you can still take advantage of the following perks:
- Post an advertisement for an open position
- Search profiles of caregivers near you
- View profiles of applicants once they respond to your advertisement
Family Premium Membership: $12.99 – $38.99/month
According to Care.com reviews, the different levels of paid memberships. For example, a one-month premium membership will set you back $38.99, a three-month subscription costs $78 ($25.99/month), and a yearly membership costs $156 ($12.99/month).
With a paid subscription to the site, you get all of the benefits of the free memberships, plus the following:
- Direct content with caregiver for scheduling
- Access to background checks of caregivers
- Unlimited access to the Lifemate discount program
- Discount on the tax preparation service called HomePay
Caregiver Basic Membership: FREE
The Basic membership is typically free for caregivers and allows them to create a basic profile. With this membership, caregivers could showcase their skills and experience, set their availability, and browse job listings to some extent.
Despite the basic membership’s advertisement as free, there is a yearly background check fee that interested caregivers must pay.
Caregiver Premium Membership: $10 – $20/month
Caregivers could choose a Premium membership, which usually comes with a monthly or yearly subscription fee. This option offered the following enhanced features:
- Apply to a higher number of jobs
- Access to priority customer support
- View all care seekers' messages
Additionally, there are multiple options to tack on to your premium membership, like the Unlimited Background Check offer, that will add additional costs to your subscription.
Care.com Reviews: Free Membership vs. Premium Membership
Despite the perks of having a free membership option, the services and features available aren’t great. With the free membership, you can post a search for a job and get application responses from caregivers, but you have to pay for a premium membership if you want to respond to their messages.
Each membership operates under a predetermined duration, and charges persist until the membership term concludes, even if you cancel. For example, if you sign up for a three-month membership, you’ll have to pay for all three months, even if you aren’t happy with the service.
Furthermore, Care.com employs automatic renewal of memberships without prior notification.
Care.com Reviews: Is Care.Com Safe?
When considering security measures on Care.com, the primary focus revolves around ensuring your safety when interacting with others. Care.com offers a valuable safety resource page to assist you in selecting the most suitable candidate for your specific needs.
Care.com acknowledges the apprehension that may arise from initiating a working relationship with someone you’ve only met online. To address this, they provide comprehensive safety guides for both families and caregivers during the interview process. These guides cover aspects like profile evaluation, conducting initial meetings, and understanding background checks.
Furthermore, their safety page provides an extensive list of frequently asked questions tailored for caregivers and care seekers.
Lastly, the safety page lets you manage your cookie preferences, granting you control over the site's tracking activities.
Care.com Reviews: Additional Features
Based on Care.com reviews, here are other useful features that come with your membership.
Rate Calculators
As a caregiver in a crowded market, you want to set competitive rates to be attractive to care seekers yet high enough to make a decent living. Judging how much you should charge for your house or pet sitting can be difficult.
Fortunately, Care.com features fee calculators that consider your location, experience, services provided, and hours worked per week to ensure you’re charging the right amount.
Helpful Blog
Care.com is unique because it hires a staff of parenting writers to create content on caretaking-related issues. They write blog posts about home, pet, child, and senior care.
The blog also has a structured index, which you can browse by subject, guides, and article name. Whether you’re preparing for your senior care career, looking for pet-traveling tips, like traveling with your dog, or entertaining ideas for kids, the blog can help.
Care.com Reviews & Ratings
As a company that has been around since 2006, there are plenty of reviews and ratings Care.com has received.
Trustpilot Care.com reviews mention that the website has been able to connect elderly and autistic care seekers to caregivers who establish unique and trusting bonds with their clients. However, some customers complained the caretakers who apply don’t respond and that the autopay for subscriptions comes with no reminder.
Sitejabber Care.com reviews say users enjoy finding caregivers with pre-checked backgrounds, though caregivers often express their frustration at having to pay for the service often. Both care seekers and care are pleased with the easy-to-use website interface.
Care.com Reviews: Alternatives
If you’re looking to compare Care.com to alternate services, take a look at some of the companies listed below.
Trusted Housesitters
TrustedHousesitters specializes in connecting homeowners seeking pet and house sitters with travelers willing to provide their services in exchange for accommodation. The platform primarily focuses on facilitating pet-sitting and house-sitting arrangements while homeowners are away.
Both services run on a subscription basis and run thorough safety checks to verify their users.
Ultimately, the choice between TrustedHousesitters and Care.com depends on the individual's needs. If you are looking for pet and house sitting services specifically, TrustedHousesitters would be the more suitable platform.
HouseSitMatch.com
HouseSitMatch.com specializes in connecting homeowners with sitters for pet and property care while they are away. It is more focused on house-sitting arrangements and may have a smaller user base compared to Care.com.
Like Trusted Housesitters, HouseSitMatch.com gives travelers free places to stay in exchange for house and pet-sitting duties. They vet their users thoroughly before allowing them to use the platform. Additionally, they are a subscription-based platform.
HouseSitMatch.com is a niche platform catering specifically to house and pet-sitting arrangements. On the other hand, Care.com offers a comprehensive range of caregiving services, including babysitting, senior care, tutoring, and pet care.
Care.com Reviews FAQs
Still, have more questions about Care.com’s services? We’ve compiled the most common questions and their answers below.
What Is Care.com?
Care.com is an online platform that brings caregivers and families seeking assistance together. Operating in over 17 countries, the company claims to have helped millions of families and caregivers.
Caregivers can create detailed profiles showcasing their services, availability, and rates, and they can reach out to families they believe they can support. On the other hand, families can post various caregiving needs and connect with qualified caregivers in their area.
Beyond the commonly associated babysitting services, Care.com extends its support to caregivers like nannies, tutors, senior care specialists, house-sitters, and pet-sitters. They also cater to individuals available to run errands.
Is Care.com a Legitimate Company?
Yes, Care.com is a legitimate business. But before signing up for a paid subscription, you should test the website out with a free membership.
How Do I Contact the Care.com Customer Service Center?
Care.com’s customer support can be contacted by phone at 877-277-3115, through their email service, and through the chat portal on the official website.
What Is Care.com's Refund Policy?
The company does not have a refund policy. According to Care.com reviews, subscriptions cannot be refunded.
How Does Care.com Work To Keep Caregivers Safe?
Prior to commencing employment, caregivers on Care.com are advised to conduct a video chat with the family. Additionally, the website has many resources that provide tips to keep caregivers safe, especially when they are first meeting families.
How Does Care.com Work To Keep Families Safe?
To ensure the safety of families, Care.com mandates background checks for all caregivers, including verification against the National Sex Offender Registry.
Care.com Reviews: The Bottom Line
Care.com is there to connect caregivers and those who need care. Families can rest assured they can find a reliable, trusted caregiver through their vetting process, including various background checks.
Though the site may not have the best reviews, they offer a wide range of caregiving services and an educational blog on various caretaking-related issues.
You can start with a free membership to see what caregivers and care seekers are available.