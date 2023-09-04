Black Lotus Casino Review for 2023: Read This Before Playing
Black Lotus Casino is owned by Genesys Technology N.V., which runs with a gaming license from Curacao. With over 300 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer titles, there’s something for everyone at Black Lotus Casino.
In today’s Black Lotus Casino review, we will take a closer look at its game library, bonuses, and more to find out how it stands out from other casinos online.
Black Lotus Casino Pros:
- Massive welcome bonus of up to $7,000
- Plenty of promotions for existing users
- Supports crypto banking
- Awesome Blackjack variety
- Great variety of live dealer games
Black Lotus Casino Cons:
- Higher minimum withdrawal
Best Black Lotus Casino Bonuses:
- Welcome Bonus: Score up to a $7,000 welcome package once you sign up for a new account. You’ll receive 30 free spins with this welcome package!
- Free Spins Mania: There’s an exciting opportunity waiting for slot lovers at Black Lotus Casino! You can score 100 free spins here with the promo code 50ZAPPER.
- Exciting Tournaments: Black Lotus Casino hosts numerous tournaments for its users. By participating, you can win a variety of exciting rewards.
Best Stand-Out Features of Black Lotus Online Casino
Amazing Game Library: If you are looking for an online casino with a variety of games, you'll indeed feel at home here. Black Lotus offers over 300 online casino games. These include online slots, table games, blackjack, keno, and live dealer titles. Regardless of the kind of player you are, there'll always be something to play here.
Style & Feel of Black Lotus Casino: The Black Lotus casino website features a dark theme that gives it a modern look. It is extremely easy to navigate, and everything is just a few clicks away.
Generous Bonuses & Promos: Players at the Black Lotus casino have the chance to score an amazing variety of bonuses and promos. These include a welcome offer for new players, weekend bonuses, cashback, slot tournaments, and more.
Banking Options: Banking at Black Lotus is quite comfortable as it supports payments using both fiat and crypto options. Among the banking options, you can find Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfers, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin cash.
24/7 Customer Support: Once you open a new account, you can enjoy 24/7 customer support from a reliable Black Lotus online casino team. They are available via a dedicated phone number, live chat, and email.
Is Black Lotus Casino Legit?
Before you choose any online casino, you have to be sure that you trust a legitimate brand. In the case of Black Lotus Casino, we can say that it’s a legit online gambling site.
We first checked its licensing, which is a great way to determine a casino's trustworthiness. Fortunately, Black Lotus casino operates under Curacao laws which means you are kept safe here.
Black Lotus Casino is operated by Genesys Technology N.V., and it makes this evident on its platform. Moreover, Genesys Technology has been around since 2008, which means it has a decade-long history in the gambling world.
Another great way to determine if a casino site is trustworthy is its security measures. We were pleased to find that Black Lotus uses 128-bit SSL encryption, securing players’ data. In addition, it has state-of-the-art firewalls to prevent break-ins from unauthorized parties and has a strict privacy policy.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Black Lotus Casino?
The first step in claiming a bonus at an online casino is registering. Fortunately, this is an easy process. Let’s take a look below:
Step One: Visit Black Lotus Casino
Open the Black Lotus Casino website.
Then, hit the "Sign up" button at the site's top right corner. You'll be required to provide your email, password, nickname, full name, and more personal details.
Step Two: Verify Your Email Address
After filling in the information above, click the "Create Account" button, and a link should be sent to your email address. You can verify your email address and get started.
Step Three: Deposit Funds and Claim Your Bonus
Finally, make a deposit to unlock all the available games and claim your welcome bonus offer.
How does Black Lotus Casino treat its players?
Learning about how a casino treats its players can help you decide if it is worth playing there. Our experts have tried to help you with this by reviewing the critical aspects of Black Lotus Casino. Let's check them out below.
Customer service:
A casino that cares about players will ensure they get help when needed. We found that Black Lotus casino performed excellently in this regard since it offers 24/7 support.
Players can get help via email, live chat, and a toll-free telephone number. We could not find a FAQs page, but the extensive range of available options is enough to get you the help you need.
Banking:
Black Lotus generally tries to provide seamless banking for players. Deposits are pegged at a minimum of $20 and don't come with fees. Moreover, they are processed instantly.
However, when it came to withdrawals, we were not entirely pleased. We did not like that the minimum withdrawal amount is $100, which is a bit too much.
Responsible Gambling Support:
Gambling is a fun activity that can quickly become addictive without the proper checks. Fortunately, the Black Lotus Casino understands this well, which is why it offers a page to teach players about responsible gambling.
Even though the page is not as extensive as what you'll find on other platforms, it still covers the basics. Players will learn how to take breaks and set limits. Lastly, Black Lotus abhors underage gambling, so players must be at least 18 years old to register here.
Check out these articles too:
Black Lotus Casino Review: Should You Play Casino Games Here?
If you are still hesitant about Black Lotus casino, our experts can help. Below, we have extensively covered the core areas of the casino so you can make a more informed decision.
Game Library: 4.8/5
Black Lotus offers more than 300 casino games. While most of them are slots, there are many others that you can play.
There are also a good collection of table games consisting of different varieties of Roulette and blackjack. If you are interested in blackjack games, you can choose from variants like Atlantic City Blackjack and Vegas Strip Blackjack.
We also enjoyed the live dealer section here, which is sure to give you an amazing, Vegas-style gaming experience right at your fingertips.
On the downside, we could not find progressive jackpots, craps, and bingo titles. Nonetheless, we were pleased with the overall game offerings on the site.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Players who decide to register on Black Lotus using the promo code 200BLACK are eligible for a massive welcome bonus. This is a 200% match deposit bonus up to $7,000 + 30 free spins to play Big Game. Interested players must make a minimum deposit of $20 to activate this bonus offer.
Existing players will also be overwhelmed with the range of bonus offers here. These range from deposit bonuses, slot tournaments, cashback, weekend offers, and more.
Design and Responsiveness: 5/5
We were immediately satisfied the moment we opened the Black Lotus website!
It features a modern design with a dark theme, making it an excellent option for long hours of gameplay. You'll find links to essential pages clearly presented on the homepage, making finding everything very easy.
The game section is also great, with different ways to filter your selection.
You can also use the search button if you know exactly which games you want to play. Pages also load pretty fast, and we did not experience any lags throughout our time here. Overall, we believe players will have a blast here – one of the best gambling sites we found online.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
In the unlikely event that you run into a hitch at Black Lotus Casino, you can quickly reach out to a reliable support team. The operator has made it easy to access the team via various outlets - all available 24/7.
Black Lotus Casino Review Final Score: 4.8/5
Based on our detailed review using the benchmark above, Black Lotus casino earns a rating of 4.8 from us. This means it is a platform worth checking out, especially if you want a balanced experience.
We were very glad and happy with everything that Black Lotus had in store. It offers users a well-varied game library, which is full of games that we are sure you’ll appreciate.
With generous bonuses, an amazing website design, and a great game library, Black Lotus is easily one of the best online casinos to use right now.
Check out similar articles below:
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Black Lotus Casino?
Before you register for a Black Lotus casino account, there are some things we suggest you consider. In general, no matter which online casino you want to start gambling at, there are some things to always keep in mind.
For starters, always double-check the website of the online casino and see if it accepts users from your location. The website of Black Lotus has a dedicated page where it lists countries where Black Lotus services are not provided.
Also, always check the licensing information. Black Lotus has a license from the Curacao gaming authority. This allows it to be a legit casino in many regions, but it is also restricted in some. We recommend you check your local laws to be certain before you register on this site to avoid issues down the line.
What bonuses are available at Black Lotus Casino?
As stated earlier, Black Lotus casino offers a variety of bonuses to keep players occupied. Below, we will be into these bonuses in more detail.
Welcome Bonus at Black Lotus
New players who sign up and deposit money at the Black Lotus Casino get a massive 200% match deposit bonus of up to $7,000!
This is impressive and worth more than what you'll find in most of the best real money online casinos. It is also attached with 30 free spins on Big Game. Players must deposit at least $20 to activate this bonus and get started.
Please check out the website of Black Lotus for more information about this offer and check out its terms and conditions, including wagering requirements.
Free Spins Mania
Make a deposit on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays at Black Lotus for a chance to win up to 100 free spins.
Players interested in this offer must use the bonus code 50ZAPPER and deposit at least $25. If you deposit on a Sunday, you’ll be able to get 45 free spins. On Monday, you get 55 free spins; on Tuesday, you get 65 free spins.
If you deposit on all three days, you get 100 free spins - wow!
4 Hours of Power
Get 50 free spins for free daily between 6-10m EDT to play during the Happy Hour.
If you redeem the Happy Hour offer for seven days consecutively, you will be eligible for a weekly lucky draw. This will allow you to win more prizes, including a gift basket, free spins, vouchers, and bonus cash.
Live Dealer Offer
Play Baccarat live dealer titles between Monday and Friday for a chance to win a 5% cashback on your losses every weekend.
If you prefer, you can head to the blackjack table and get up to $500 if the dealer gives you three 7s belonging to one suit in a single card hand. Note that the minimum value you can get via cashback is $5, while the maximum is $20.
Best Black Lotus Casino Bonuses: Terms and Conditions
Before accepting any bonus offer at Black Lotus Casino, you must first note the attached terms and conditions. We have included some of the most important ones below to help you out:
- Players must be within the legal ages of 18 or more to play here;
- You'll be unable to withdraw funds from any bonus, or free spins offer until you have made a real money deposit;
- Games contribute differently to your playthrough requirements. Slots, Keno, and Scratch cards contribute 100%, while Roulette and Three Card Poker are 50%. Baccarat and Video poker contribute 25% and 10%, respectively, while Blackjack/Craps contribute only 5%.
Other Casinos Like Black Lotus
While we believe that Black Lotus Casino is an amazing choice for gamblers of all interests, we should also say that there are many other amazing casinos that you should know about. We’ll talk about those casinos below:
This is our number one Black Lotus casino alternative developed by Lynton Limited Casinos. It has been around since 2013 and has consistently maintained a stellar reputation. It offers 240+ titles, including roulette, online slots, video poker, online blackjack, and baccarat.
Unlike Black Lotus, you'll find games from numerous developers here at Slots.lv. Some of these include Microgaming. Playtech, and NetEnt.
There are also numerous best casino bonuses available for players who register on this site. New players, for instance, who make deposits with fiat after registration get a 200% match deposit up to $1,000. The fiat welcome bonus can go up to $5,000 in total.
Those who opt to make BTC deposits get a 300% match bonus of up to $1,500.
Click this link to open the Slots.lv Casino website and claim your welcome bonus.
Red Dog is an online gambling site that has been around for just a few years. Over the years, it has managed to become a very popular player in the online gambling world.
The games here are limited as they come with only 150 titles consisting of slots, live dealer games, and table games. Like Black Lotus, you can make payments using both fiat and cryptocurrencies.
Registering on this site gives you up to $8,000 welcome package – one of the best Red Dog bonus codes available right now.
Visit the website of Red Dog Casino for the latest casino bonuses.
Super Slots is another amazing online casino to check out. Although new, it has become one of the top online casino sites because of its stellar offerings. New players who sign up and make a fiat deposit are eligible for a 250% welcome match deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
All they need to do is use the bonus code SS250 when signing up! The welcome bonus can go up to $6,000 here, according to our Super Slots casino review.
Players who register using crypto will get a 400% match welcome deposit of up to $4,000, which is excellent for those who enjoy anonymity. The game selection is also decent, with 300+ game offerings consisting of slots, poker, triple double bonus poker, joker poker, roulette, baccarat, keno, and live dealer titles.
For sports betting fans, you might want to check out these top crypto betting sites and crypto casino platforms as well.
Find out more about Super Slots and its bonuses by clicking here.
Other Black Lotus Casino Reviews Online
Do you want to know what other users, just like us, think about this online casino? We found several Black Lotus Casino reviews that we would like to share with you. Take a look at them below:
Black Lotus Casino Review: Final Verdict
Based on our review, Black Lotus is undoubtedly a casino worth checking out. It ticks all the boxes with its user-friendly website, an impressive range of bonuses, 24/7 support, and more than 300 games.
While it could be better to implement some changes, overall, we like what Black Lotus has in store for its users.
If you are looking for something else, you can also take a look at our alternative picks.
Whatever you decide to do, don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.