8 Best LLC Services: Top Providers for Your Business
Imagine this scenario: You're all set to start your own business, but the idea of dealing with intricate legal documentation leaves you feeling daunted and perplexed.
Fortunately, the best LLC services can help! By utilizing online LLC services, you can simplify establishing your business and concentrate on the critical task of bringing your dreams to fruition.
This article will provide a comprehensive overview of the best LLC services available online, so you can choose the one that suits your requirements. Take the initial step toward achieving business success with confidence!
8 Best LLC Services
- ZenBusiness - Best LLC Service Overall
- Swyft Filings - Best for Quick Turnaround Time
- Tailor Brands - Best for Branding Solutions
- Northwest Registered Agent - Best for Registered Agent Service
- Incfile - Best for Affordability
- Inc Authority - Best for Startups
- MyCompanyWorks - Best for Extra LLC Services
- LegalZoom - Best for Legal Assistance
To rank the best LLC services available online, we thoroughly assessed various aspects to ensure that our evaluation was unbiased.
Our evaluation criteria included the convenience of using the service, the pricing, the quality of customer support, and the features each service offers. Additionally, we analyzed user feedback and ratings to gain a better understanding of the actual experiences of customers.
We’re confident that our rankings present a comprehensive overview of the best LLC services that can be found on the internet.
ZenBusiness - Best LLC Service Overall
Star Rating: 4.9/5
If you’re expecting to have many inquiries about your best LLC service, we recommend that you utilize ZenBusiness as your preferred online LLC formation service.
This is because they offer extensive customer service hours, including weekends, and provide compliance alerts free of charge in their basic LLC formation services package, which is reasonably priced.
ZenBusiness has an interactive formation process that employs a chat feature to guide you through the paperwork by asking you a series of questions about your intentions for your LLC.
Additionally, this relatively new company provides free resources and "courses" to inspire your business growth and expansion.
To ensure that your business remains in good standing, ZenBusiness's "Worry-Free Compliance" function sends reminders for essential filings. Additionally, they provide website construction and domain name registration services.
Pros:
- There are many subscription packages, so you only pay for what you require
- Available registered agent add-on service
- Annual compliance without anxiety was included
Cons:
- When compared to others, the cost of additional features is higher
Pricing & Plans
- Starter Plan: For the first year, the Starter Plan charges no fees, but the state filing fees are applicable. The plan offers fundamental LLC formation services, including checking name availability, preparing and submitting Articles of Organization, and registered agent services.
- Pro Plan: The annual cost of the Pro Plan is $199, which covers everything provided in the Starter Plan as well as supplementary offerings such as registration of an EIN, a banking resolution, and an Operating Agreement.
- Premium Plan: The Pro Plan, which costs $299 per year, offers all the same features as the Premium Plan, in addition to faster filing, oversight of compliance, and a guarantee that removes any concerns.
Swyft Filings - Best LLC Service for Quick Turnaround Time
Star Rating: 4.6/5
If you’re an entrepreneur who is short on time and needs to get your business up and running quickly, Swyft Filings is the best LLC service choice. As the name suggests, Swyft Filings is known for its fast turnaround times, which range from seven to ten business days, making it one of the quickest business formation services available.
Swyft Filings is a straightforward service that enables you to personalize your package and only pay for the services you require.
This LLC service provides the most common features, such as operating agreement templates, registered agent services, EIN applications, and business name availability searches at lower prices than other providers.
Swyft Filings also offer a one-hour tax consultation and a trial period for compliance alerts, as well as a website domain through Squarespace, all of which are free of charge.
Pros:
- Among the most affordable base costs available
- Speedy turnaround for filing
- Option for installment payments
Cons:
- The formation paperwork needs to be handled separately from the basic bundle
- The cost of a registered agent and an EIN application is in addition to the standard fee
- Costs for extras might easily pile up
Pricing & Plans
- Basic plan: For a fee of $49 plus state fees, our service includes the preparation and submission of the Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization, a check to ensure the availability of your desired name, and one year of registered agent service.
- Standard plan: The cost of the plan that includes an EIN/Tax ID filing, operating agreement or bylaws, and a banking resolution, in addition to all the features of the Basic plan, is $149 plus state fees.
- Premium plan: The Premium plan costs $299 in addition to state fees and provides all the functionalities of the Standard plan, including a business website and domain, a business email and phone number, and a report on the business license.
Tailor Brands - Best LLC Service for Branding Solutions
Star Rating: 4.3/5
Tailor Brands aims to enable entrepreneurs by offering them a comprehensive one-stop shop that covers LLC formation services, compliance, and branding/online presence. Although Tailor Brands provides three distinct plans, the Elite Plan is their top recommendation.
This particular plan offers everything that dedicated entrepreneurs require to attract their target audience, which is a crucial aspect of establishing an online presence.
Many companies provide fundamental LLC formation services and website creation, which are undoubtedly significant steps. However, these actions merely lay the groundwork for building a brand and reaching the target market.
The supplementary features offered in Tailor Brands' Elite Plan are what set it apart and make it possible to transform the best LLC service with a website into a recognized brand with a digital presence.
Tailor Brands may not be the most suitable option for startups seeking an inexpensive option. Still, it’s essential for those who are serious about investing in building an online presence.
Pros:
- More options for personalization than competing services, such as generic logo generators
- Everything you need to launch a successful internet enterprise, all in one convenient location
- Getting started takes as little as ten minutes and only a few clicks
- Provides resources for establishing a brand and establishing a web presence
Cons:
- To fully utilize Tailor Brands, opting for the highest-priced plan is necessary, which may not be suitable for individuals looking for more affordable alternatives
Pricing & Plans
- Basic: You can either pay $9.99 per month or opt for a yearly payment upfront at a rate of $3.99 per month.
- Standard: If you pay for the year in advance, you can subscribe for $5.99 per month. Otherwise, the monthly subscription fee is $19.99.
- Premium: If you pay for the year upfront, you can get a subscription for $12.99 per month, or you can opt for a monthly subscription for $49.99.
Northwest Registered Agent - Best LLC for Registered Agent Service
Star Rating: 4/5
In case you’re aware of the need for a registered agent service to manage your LLC, we suggest you consider Northwest Registered Agent.
The basic package of the company's best LLC services includes registered agent service at the initial price, while its Corporate Guide® service is available to help fulfill your needs.
Northwest has established itself as a user-friendly enterprise offering adaptable payment options and guidance from experienced professionals in the industry.
Its Corporate Guide® service connects small business owners with a specialist in their state who can assist with various matters concerning the formation process.
Additionally, Northwest LLC formation services provide annual compliance filing services for an extra charge, which takes care of the filings rather than merely reminding you to complete them. It also offers payment plans in installments, allowing you to pay formation and state filing fees over time instead of all at once.
Pros:
- Quick processing of paperwork
- Support that’s both quick and individual
- Monthly payments are an alternative to the upfront state charge
Cons:
- Few clients leave feedback
- Unpopular compared to rivals
- Does not provide legal aid
Pricing & Plans
Northwest Registered Agent provides LLC formation services that begin at a reasonable starting cost of $225 annually.
This best LLC service package comprises significant components, including the preparation and submission of the Articles of Organization, a name availability check, and registered agent service for one year.
Moreover, Northwest Registered Agent permits customers to access all their business documents online, provides free mail forwarding of legal and tax documents, and sends compliance alerts and reminders.
With various comprehensive features and add-ons available for additional charges, Northwest Registered Agent delivers a flexible and personalized solution to assist businesses in establishing their LLCs with ease.
Incfile - Best LLC Service for Affordability
Star Rating: 3.8/5
In case you’re starting a business on a shoestring budget, Incfile could be the best LLC service provider for you as it only charges state filing fees and offers one year of free registered agent service.
Even though there are charges after the first year, we still recommend Incfile as it allows you to set up your business without spending a lot of money. Although Incfile has fewer services than its competitors, it’s a reliable company with good customer reviews.
It provides essential features such as LLC formation services, operating agreement templates, EIN filing, lifetime compliance alerts, and an online dashboard for document storage.
For entrepreneurs who are mindful of their expenses, Incfile offers all that’s required to start the best LLC.
Pros:
- Upgraded plans provide for quicker turnaround times, up to and including same-day filing
- Both the formation and registered agent services are provided for free during the first year
- All of the prices are lower than the market average
- You may conduct as many searches as you like for available LLC names
Cons:
- Less direction than rivals in the early stages of creation
- They do not offer assistance in obtaining an EIN
- There’s a dearth of available customer service
- Poorer usability compared to rival sites
Pricing & Plans
- Silver Package: $0 + State Fees (Only pay state fees)
- Gold Package: $199 + State Fees
- Platinum Package: $299 + State Fees
Inc Authority - Best LLC Service for Startups
Star Rating: 3.5/5
Inc Authority provides affordable packages that offer entrepreneurs the essential resources and tools to establish their LLCs quickly and efficiently. Along with LLC formation services, Inc Authority provides various other services, like business credit and website design, to assist entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses.
The best LLC service company has received excellent reviews and ratings from its clients, indicating their high level of contentment.
Additionally, Inc Authority ensures lifetime customer support for all their packages, ensuring that entrepreneurs have access to help and guidance throughout the entire process and beyond.
Overall, Inc Authority is a cost-effective and trustworthy choice and offers various additional services to support entrepreneurs in developing and enhancing their businesses.
Pros:
- They provide a range of products from the most basic to more advanced options
- Formation packages for LLCs are competitively priced
- Business finance and website creation are two of the supplementary services they provide
- All packages come with free, permanent customer service
- Positive feedback from a huge customer base
Cons:
- There’s a scarcity of registered agent services
- Not all packages include services offered by other LLC formation services firms, such as legal or tax counsel
- Some packages have restricted choices for personalization
Pricing & Plans
- Starter Package: Free + State Fees
- Starter Business Bundle: $399 + State Fees
- Business LLC Executive Bundle: $499 + State Fees
- Tycoon LLC Business Bundle: $799 + State Fees
MyCompanyWorks - Best for Extra LLC Services
Star Rating: 3/5
MyCompanyWorks is a well-known provider of LLC formation services that has been in operation for more than 20 years. They offer a wide range of services to help entrepreneurs establish their businesses.
The company has aided thousands of clients in forming their LLCs by providing various packages that cater to different business requirements. These packages include basic and premium LLC formation packages, registered agent services, and business compliance services.
MyCompanyWorks assures a satisfaction guarantee with their packages and offers a user-friendly platform for a speedy and efficient LLC formation process.
Moreover, the company boasts of a team of adept professionals who are accessible to address any queries and offer assistance throughout the LLC formation procedure.
Pros:
- All packages come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee
- A simple system for setting up an LLC in a short amount of time
- Several plans are available to meet the demands of various enterprises
- A reputable business with over two decades of experience
- Experts in customer service are on hand to respond to inquiries and resolve issues
Cons:
- Not all packages include services offered by other firms, such as legal or tax counsel
- Some packages have restricted choices for personalization
- The cost could be more than you'd pay with a different company
Pricing & Plans
- Basic Package: $59 + State Fees
- Entrepreneur Package: $199 + State Fees
- Complete Package: $279 + State Fees
LegalZoom - Best LLC Service for Legal Assistance
Star Rating: 2.8/5
If you anticipate ongoing legal requirements for your business, including the need for intellectual property protections like trademarks, LegalZoom could be the best LLC service for you. Their range of legal services can be tailored to suit the unique needs of your business, making it a valuable option for new startups and established companies.
While LegalZoom's Pro package price may be higher than some competitors, it provides the most comprehensive legal assistance by connecting you with specialized lawyers in all 50 states.
The Business Advisory Plan includes legal guidance on contracts, trademarks, and business trusts, among other matters. Additionally, LegalZoom offers advice on other related services such as tax, banking, insurance, and compliance.
Pros:
- A well-known, long-standing firm that has served over two million new business owners
- Guaranteed full refund if not satisfied within 60 days
- There are attorneys from a wide range of practice areas accessible in all 50 states
Cons:
- Costs to incorporate an LLC are higher than those of rival services
- Based on our team's and other users' feedback, customer service has some room for improvement
- Fees for acting as a registered agent are higher than those of rival companies
Pricing & Plans
- Economy Package: $79 + State Fees
- Standard Package: $329 + State Fees
- Express Gold Package: $349 + State Fees
Ranking Methodology for the Best LLC Services
Our clients trust us to offer them impartial and precise insights. To achieve this, our team of qualified legal professionals has developed a comprehensive rating system, which we use to determine the rankings of online legal services.
We have collected information on all service providers, evaluated them based on various factors, and assigned ratings ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 representing the best LLC service.
Our ratings are based on the providers' performance in the following areas to compile our list of the best LLC services.
- Value for money: We evaluated the worth of the basic, middle, and premium formation packages of each formation company to determine whether we received a fair deal, were under-compensated, or received what we paid for.
- Features: We examine the crucial aspects that a company provides for forming the best LLC service.
- The essential features that we consider include a registered agent service, a template for an operating agreement, assistance in obtaining an EIN, guidance for obtaining licenses, expert advice, tax advisory services, compliance assistance, and a guarantee of acceptance.
- Usability: Our focus was on assessing the navigational ease of the website and identifying any obstacles that hindered our progress.
- Customer service: We evaluated the quality of customer service companies provide through various communication channels such as email, phone, and chat.
- We assessed the accuracy and promptness of their responses to determine whether the customer service experience was satisfactory, average, or unsatisfactory.
- Customer satisfaction: Our evaluation process involved examining customer feedback on trustworthy review platforms and gauging our own level of satisfaction with the procedure.
Best LLC Services – Buyer’s Guide
What Is an LLC?
A Limited Liability Company, commonly known as LLC, offers business owners a legal level of separation between themselves and their businesses.
The personal assets of owners are treated separately from those of the business, which means that the owners cannot be held responsible for the debts of the business. LLCs also present tax benefits for certain business owners.
Additionally, establishing the best LLC service can enhance your business's credibility as it appears more professional than conducting business as an individual.
How to Start an LLC by State?
To begin forming the LLC, the first step is to submit the necessary paperwork to the state where you plan to operate. This involves following specific steps and hiring a registered agent as each state requires.
Before filing articles of organization, it’s essential to research your state's unique paperwork requirements and collect all necessary documents.
It’s important to note that the best state for your LLC to operate in may not be the same as your state of residence, and you must comply with the laws in all states where you conduct business. These regulations can vary widely, such as some states requiring detailed yearly reports, while others only need basic information.
Additionally, some states charge an annual fee, while others require a one-time fee ranging from $50 to $300 or more.
Why Do I Need an LLC Formation Service?
Multiple factors may require you to utilize the services of an LLC formation service.
- Time-saving: The best LLC service can free up your time to concentrate on other crucial business areas by taking care of the necessary paperwork and filing. It ensures that all the information is processed efficiently, allowing you to save time and effort.
- Liability protection: By utilizing the services of an LLC formation services company, you can safeguard your personal assets from any liabilities that may arise as a result of your business activities.
- Expertise: Professional LLC formation services are knowledgeable in the process of forming LLCs and can assist you in every step to ensure that you do not overlook any crucial details or commit any errors.
- Legal compliance: Utilizing the services of the best LLC filing companies can guarantee that your business adheres to all legal regulations and fulfills the necessary criteria to establish an LLC within your state.
- Professional image: If you hire LLC formation services to take care of your business formation, it can enhance your company's professional image. This can be crucial in client or investor interactions, as it leaves a positive impression.
In general, using LLC formation services can be a wise choice for entrepreneurs who wish to guarantee the proper and legal formation of their LLC while also safeguarding their personal assets and minimizing the time spent on the process.
How to Choose the Best LLC Service?
Although an LLC service is an option to form an LLC, it's not the only available method. Most states offer a simple process to form an LLC without using a service or paying for one.
Nonetheless, there are usually added advantages to opting for an LLC service. It's important to consider these important benefits while deciding on your choice.
- Operating agreements: As part of a filing package, it’s possible that a pre-made version or a template can be provided, which can save you the effort and time of creating your own.
- Registered agent services: In some instances, a service distinct from the best LLC services can be utilized to safeguard private information and prevent its disclosure on the Internet.
- Additionally, outsourcing the filing process to an external party can be beneficial in terms of saving time, as it eliminates the need for research and streamlines the filing process.
- Articles of organization: When filing for the formation of an LLC, it’s mandatory to have the necessary documents in most states. While availing of the best LLC service, ensure that the creation of these papers is included in the filing package and does not incur an extra charge.
- Multi-state availability: If you reside close to a state border or have plans to run your LLC in a different state, the information provided may be vital for you.
- Branding services: Best LLC service may provide options for protecting intellectual property, such as trademarks. If safeguarding a logo or slogan is a priority for you, it could significantly impact your choice of service provider.
It’s important to carefully evaluate the services and fees of each LLC provider and choose one that offers the required services at a reasonable price. Some companies offer a free trial period, which can be a useful way to test out their services and determine if they meet your needs before committing to a long-term agreement.
Best LLC Services – Frequently Asked Questions
We’ve compiled a list of the most commonly asked questions to address any additional inquiries you may have.
What Does an LLC Service Do?
Each state has its own set of regulations, documentation, and charges for establishing an LLC. However, if you seek professional assistance to create the best LLC service, all the necessary prerequisites will be taken care of to ensure that nothing is left out.
This means you won't have to locate any state-specific paperwork or worry about missing any deadlines for submission. The best LLC service will provide you with the appropriate forms for your state and oversee the entire incorporation process, reducing the chances of any costly errors.
If you have any questions, their customer support team is always available to assist you, so you won't be navigating the complexities of business formation alone.
Can I Set up an LLC by Myself?
It’s possible to form the best LLC service. Still, it’s important to ensure that all necessary paperwork, such as articles of incorporation or a certificate of formation, is completed accurately and tailored to the specific laws of the state.
This may also involve creating an operating agreement. It’s also important to research state filing fees and deadlines. Alternatively, a local business lawyer can be consulted, although this may be more expensive.
However, it may be a preferred option for those seeking a personal relationship with someone in their immediate area.
Is ZenBusiness Good for LLC Formation?
According to our team, ZenBusiness lives up to its commitment to making the process of starting an LLC stress-free. It has been given the highest score for its user-friendly interface, affordability, free resources, and interactive formation guide.
Besides assisting in setting up a business, ZenBusiness's Worry-Free Compliance feature ensures that you can continue running your business by keeping track of annual filings and meeting tax obligations.
Bottom Line on Best LLC Services
To sum up, forming an LLC can be a difficult task, but utilizing an appropriate online service can simplify the process significantly. We have thoroughly researched and compared different LLC services and have found the most suitable options for you to consider.
Out of all the available options, ZenBusiness has been selected as the best choice. No matter what your priorities are, whether it be affordability, user-friendliness, or a wide range of features, this is the best LLC service that can meet your needs.
By selecting one of the best LLC services from our list, you can protect your personal assets, improve your business's reputation, and focus on growing your company.