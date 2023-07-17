A Boogie wit da Hoodie set to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center

Artist Julius Dubose, also known as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, will be coming to the Bryce Jordan Center this coming fall.

Dubose is best known for his hits “Drowning”, “Swervin”, as well as his albums “Hoodie SZN” and “Artist 2.0”, the former of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

September 21st, the rapper will be coming to State College as part of his Me Vs. Myself The College Tour, and will perform with guests Toosii and Kaliii.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 AM.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS COVERAGE